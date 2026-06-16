3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Quietly Raising Payouts

Manulife is growing earnings and just raised its dividend over 10%, adding income with more upside.

Dividend growth can sneak up on investors. The biggest yields grab the spotlight. They look exciting, especially when rates move lower, and income investors start hunting for cash flow again. But the better long-term story often comes from companies that raise payouts a little at a time while profits keep moving forward. Those increases can turn an ordinary yield into a serious wealth builder, especially inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

Three Canadian dividend stocks fit that idea today, namely Fortis (TSX:FTS), Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Together, they show how dividend growth can come from more than one corner of the TSX.

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FTS

Investors still want dependable income without taking on wild business risk. The company owns regulated electric and gas utilities across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Customers need power through recessions, rate scares, and market selloffs. That doesn’t make Fortis stock immune from pressure, but it does make cash flow more predictable than that of many cyclical businesses.

Its latest results kept the story steady. In the first quarter of 2026, Fortis stock reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98, up from $0.93 last year. The company also reaffirmed dividend-growth guidance of 4% to 6% annually through 2030. That tells investors management sees enough regulated growth to support rising payouts.

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The risk comes from interest rates and regulation. Utilities use debt to fund large projects, and higher borrowing costs can weigh on returns. Regulators can slow or limit rate increases. Still, Fortis stock remains one of Canada’s most dependable dividend growers for investors who value calm compounding.

MFC

Manulife brings a different flavour. The insurer and wealth manager operates in Canada, Asia, and the United States. That gives it exposure to insurance demand, retirement savings, investment products, and rising wealth across Asian markets. It doesn’t feel as defensive as a utility, but it can grow faster when markets and sales improve.

Manulife’s latest quarter gave investors plenty to like. First-quarter 2026 core earnings rose 8% on a constant-exchange-rate basis to $1.8 billion. Core earnings per share (EPS) climbed 11% to $1.06. Earlier this year, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 10.2% to $0.485 per share. That’s a meaningful increase from a company that already offers a solid yield.

Risks remain, of course. Market downturns can hurt wealth-management results. Insurance assumptions can shift. Currency moves can affect reported numbers. Even so, Manulife’s strong capital position and global reach make it an attractive dividend-growth stock for investors who want income with more upside than a traditional defensive name.

CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources rounds out the list with commodity exposure. The company ranks among Canada’s largest oil and gas producers, with oil sands, natural gas, and conventional production. It can look risky when crude prices swing, but few Canadian energy names have matched its long-term dividend discipline.

In its latest first-quarter update, Canadian Natural said it returned about $3.2 billion to shareholders year to date through dividends and buybacks. It highlighted 26 consecutive years of dividend growth and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share. That’s impressive for an energy producer, especially one operating in a sector known for boom-and-bust cycles.

The obvious risk is oil and gas prices. Weak crude prices can pressure cash flow, and large energy projects need careful capital discipline. Political and environmental pressures also matter. Yet Canadian Natural’s scale, asset quality, and shareholder-return record make it a standout for investors willing to accept energy volatility.

Bottom line

Dividend growth doesn’t need fireworks. It needs earnings support, cash flow discipline, and management teams that treat shareholders well. Fortis, Manulife, and Canadian Natural all bring that in different ways. Even now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in from each.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FTS $79.48 88 $2.54 $223.52 Quarterly $6,994.24 MFC $56.37 124 $1.85 $229.40 Quarterly $6,989.88 CNQ $63.46 110 $2.50 $275.00 Quarterly $6,980.60

For long-term investors, those rising payouts could make today’s buys look more rewarding tomorrow.