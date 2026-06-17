2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Snap Up on a Dip

Royal Bank and Extendicare could be worth watching for the next market dip because both provide essential services and steady dividends.

Extendicare pays a monthly dividend and is supported by aging demographics, though costs and regulation are risks.

Dips don’t last forever. That’s especially true with strong Canadian dividend stocks. When the market pulls back, investors often get a brief chance to buy quality names at better prices before confidence returns. The trick is knowing which stocks deserve attention before the discount arrives.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Extendicare (TSX:EXE) both fit that watchlist. They operate in very different sectors, but both offer steady demand, clear cash flow, and businesses that Canadians will still need years from now. Neither stock looks like a wild bargain every day, but on a dip, both deserve a closer look.

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RY

RBC stock remains one of the easiest dividend stocks in Canada to understand. It sits at the centre of the country’s financial system. Millions of Canadians use its banking, mortgage, wealth, insurance, and capital markets services. That kind of scale gives RBC stock staying power most companies can’t match.

Investors keep wrestling with interest rates, consumer debt, housing pressure, and market volatility. Those worries can weigh on bank stocks in the short term. Yet RBC stock keeps proving why it sits in a different league. In the second quarter of 2026, RBC stock reported net income of $5.5 billion, up 25% from the same period last year, showing how much earnings power the bank still has.

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The dividend also keeps moving higher. RBC stock recently raised its quarterly common share dividend by 7% to $1.76 per share. That comes to $7.04 annually, yielding 2.52% at writing. The yield may not look massive when the stock trades near highs, but that’s exactly why a dip can matter. A lower entry price gives investors a better starting yield and more room for long-term capital growth.

RBC’s biggest catalyst remains its scale. Wealth management, commercial banking, and capital markets can all support earnings when the economy holds up. The HSBC Canada acquisition also gave RBC stock more customers and more banking relationships to deepen over time. That creates a long runway for cross-selling, deposits, lending, and advice.

EXE

Extendicare offers a very different dividend story. It operates in seniors’ care, home health care, and related services. Canada’s population keeps aging. Families need long-term care, retirement living, and home health support, and demand doesn’t disappear because the stock market has a bad month.

Extendicare expanded through its acquisition of CBI Home Health, which strengthens its home care platform. The dividend isn’t huge, but it’s steady and monthly. Extendicare recently paid $0.0441 per share each month. That works out to about $0.51 annually, yielding 1.6%. Income hunters may want more, but the better story here involves reliability, growth, and defensive demand. A lower share price would make that monthly income more attractive.

The risk comes from costs and regulation. Seniors’ care needs labour, and labour costs can rise quickly. Government funding rules can also change. Extendicare must keep service quality high while managing margins. Even so, Extendicare offers exposure to an essential service with a monthly dividend and long-term demographic support. That can make it a useful companion to a larger blue-chip dividend stock like RBC stock.

Bottom line

Together, RBC stock and Extendicare cover two powerful themes of financial strength and aging demographics. One gives investors a dominant bank with dividend growth. The other gives them healthcare-linked income with steady demand. Both can bring in substantial income even now, with $7,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT RY $277.42 25 $7.04 $176.00 Quarterly $6,935.50 EXE $33.06 211 $0.51 $107.61 Monthly $6,975.66

Neither stock requires a heroic forecast. Investors just need patience. When the next market dip arrives, these two Canadian dividend stocks could offer the kind of quality worth snapping up before the crowd comes back.