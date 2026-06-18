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2 Dividend Super Stars That Look Strong After Recent Pullbacks

After recent pullbacks, Savaria and Olympia could be worth a fresh look if you want dividends backed by real-world demand, not hype.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Savaria sells accessibility equipment, and aging demographics are a long-term tailwind supporting steady growth.
  • Savaria’s dividend is smaller, but it’s paired with rising revenue and stronger profits, which can fuel future increases.
  • Olympia cut its dividend to improve flexibility, but it still yields high and needs stable earnings to sustain it.
10 stocks we like better than Olympia Financial Group

Pullbacks can feel uncomfortable, but can just as easily open doors. Dividend investors don’t need every stock to race higher every month. Sometimes, the better move is to watch strong businesses after the market cools on them, then ask whether the dividend still looks supported and the long-term story still makes sense. Two TSX names fit that setup today: Savaria (TSX:SIS) and Olympia Financial Group (TSX:OLY).

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Source: Getty Images

SIS

Savaria’s business sits right in front of a long-term demographic trend. The dividend stock makes accessibility products, including stairlifts, home elevators, wheelchair lifts, and patient-care equipment. That may not sound exciting, but demand could keep rising as Canada and other major markets age. More people want to stay in their homes longer, hospitals and care facilities need safer mobility equipment, and builders and homeowners also need more accessible spaces.

Investors have spent plenty of time chasing artificial intelligence (AI), energy, and banks. Yet aging doesn’t stop because the market changes themes. Savaria’s products solve real problems for families, caregivers, and institutions. That gives the business a practical base that doesn’t rely on hype.

The latest results back up the story. In the first quarter of 2026, Savaria reported revenue of $235.5 million, up 7% from last year. Net earnings jumped to $22.7 million from $12.5 million. Savaria also pays monthly, with a dividend of $0.56 annually coming to a yield of 1.9%. The yield won’t overwhelm investors, but this dividend stock offers a mix of income and growth rather than just a fat payout. And after a pullback, Savaria looks like a dividend growth stock worth watching closely.

OLY

Olympia brings a very different kind of dividend story. This Calgary-based company operates mainly through Olympia Trust Company. It provides services tied to self-directed registered plans, corporate trusts, transfer agency work, private health services plans, and technology services.

Income investors may have overreacted to the dividend reset. Olympia recently reduced its monthly payout from $0.60 to $0.50 per share, beginning with the June 2026 dividend. Nobody likes a cut, but a reduced dividend can actually strengthen the long-term setup if it gives the company more flexibility.

Even after the cut, the annualized dividend sits at $6.00 per share, yielding about 5.78% at writing. That still gives investors a meaningful yield at recent prices. The key question is whether the business can keep supporting it. Olympia’s first-quarter results looked mixed, but not broken. Total net earnings rose 3% to $5.58 million, while earnings per share increased to $2.32. Continuing operations showed pressure, partly from lower interest income and higher expenses.

Still, Olympia has one thing dividend investors should respect: management acted before the payout became too stretched. A cut hurts, but it can also reset expectations. Investors who buy after the pullback may get a healthier yield and a more realistic payout.

Bottom line

Together, Savaria and Olympia offer two different income paths. Savaria gives investors a growth-and-income play tied to accessibility and aging. Olympia gives investors a higher-yield financial services stock after a painful but useful dividend reset. Together, even $7,000 can bring in strong income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SIS$29.03241$0.56$134.96Monthly$6,996.23
OLY$103.8567$7.10$475.70Monthly$6,957.95

Both carry risks. But after recent pullbacks, each looks stronger than the share price may suggest. For patient investors, these two dividend stars deserve a fresh look.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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