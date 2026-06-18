2 Dividend Super Stars That Look Strong After Recent Pullbacks

After recent pullbacks, Savaria and Olympia could be worth a fresh look if you want dividends backed by real-world demand, not hype.

Olympia cut its dividend to improve flexibility, but it still yields high and needs stable earnings to sustain it.

Savaria’s dividend is smaller, but it’s paired with rising revenue and stronger profits, which can fuel future increases.

Pullbacks can feel uncomfortable, but can just as easily open doors. Dividend investors don’t need every stock to race higher every month. Sometimes, the better move is to watch strong businesses after the market cools on them, then ask whether the dividend still looks supported and the long-term story still makes sense. Two TSX names fit that setup today: Savaria (TSX:SIS) and Olympia Financial Group (TSX:OLY).

Source: Getty Images

SIS

Savaria’s business sits right in front of a long-term demographic trend. The dividend stock makes accessibility products, including stairlifts, home elevators, wheelchair lifts, and patient-care equipment. That may not sound exciting, but demand could keep rising as Canada and other major markets age. More people want to stay in their homes longer, hospitals and care facilities need safer mobility equipment, and builders and homeowners also need more accessible spaces.

Investors have spent plenty of time chasing artificial intelligence (AI), energy, and banks. Yet aging doesn’t stop because the market changes themes. Savaria’s products solve real problems for families, caregivers, and institutions. That gives the business a practical base that doesn’t rely on hype.

The latest results back up the story. In the first quarter of 2026, Savaria reported revenue of $235.5 million, up 7% from last year. Net earnings jumped to $22.7 million from $12.5 million. Savaria also pays monthly, with a dividend of $0.56 annually coming to a yield of 1.9%. The yield won’t overwhelm investors, but this dividend stock offers a mix of income and growth rather than just a fat payout. And after a pullback, Savaria looks like a dividend growth stock worth watching closely.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 91% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 87% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 15th, 2026

OLY

Olympia brings a very different kind of dividend story. This Calgary-based company operates mainly through Olympia Trust Company. It provides services tied to self-directed registered plans, corporate trusts, transfer agency work, private health services plans, and technology services.

Income investors may have overreacted to the dividend reset. Olympia recently reduced its monthly payout from $0.60 to $0.50 per share, beginning with the June 2026 dividend. Nobody likes a cut, but a reduced dividend can actually strengthen the long-term setup if it gives the company more flexibility.

Even after the cut, the annualized dividend sits at $6.00 per share, yielding about 5.78% at writing. That still gives investors a meaningful yield at recent prices. The key question is whether the business can keep supporting it. Olympia’s first-quarter results looked mixed, but not broken. Total net earnings rose 3% to $5.58 million, while earnings per share increased to $2.32. Continuing operations showed pressure, partly from lower interest income and higher expenses.

Still, Olympia has one thing dividend investors should respect: management acted before the payout became too stretched. A cut hurts, but it can also reset expectations. Investors who buy after the pullback may get a healthier yield and a more realistic payout.

Bottom line

Together, Savaria and Olympia offer two different income paths. Savaria gives investors a growth-and-income play tied to accessibility and aging. Olympia gives investors a higher-yield financial services stock after a painful but useful dividend reset. Together, even $7,000 can bring in strong income.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SIS $29.03 241 $0.56 $134.96 Monthly $6,996.23 OLY $103.85 67 $7.10 $475.70 Monthly $6,957.95

Both carry risks. But after recent pullbacks, each looks stronger than the share price may suggest. For patient investors, these two dividend stars deserve a fresh look.