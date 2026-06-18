The 56% cut hurt. But it may have saved the stock. Here is why we think BCE is worth a fresh look.

BCE’s Dividend: What Every Investor Needs to Know

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The reset reduced the payout to a sustainable 40%-50% of free cash flow.

Management plans to hold the dividend steady for three years while paying down debt.

BCE slashed its dividend 56% in May 2025, cutting the annual payout from $3.99 to $1.75 per share.

Let me spill the beans right away. I think BCE (TSX:BCE) is a stronger, safer business today than it was two years ago.

The painful dividend cut that angered many income investors fixed the problem that was dragging the stock down. The roughly 5% yield you can earn now sits on much firmer ground than the bloated payout it replaced.

For patient income investors, that makes the Canadian tech stock worth a fresh look.

Let’s see why.

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Why BCE cut its dividend in the first place

For decades, BCE was a core holding in Canadian income portfolios. The telecom giant paid a generous yield and raised its dividend year after year, making it attractive to retirees and conservative investors.

In May 2025, management cut the annual dividend by 56%, from $3.99 per share to $1.75 per share. The root cause was simple. Back in 2020, when interest rates were near zero, the Canadian dividend stock poured money into a massive fibre network buildout.

Then interest rates increased, and BCE was carrying huge spending commitments as well as a mountain of debt at much higher borrowing costs.

The business landscape got tougher, too.

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile sparked a wireless price war.

Slower immigration cooled new subscriber growth.

And the CRTC forced big carriers to share their fibre networks with smaller rivals, squeezing margins on infrastructure BCE had paid dearly to build.

How debt pushed the BCE dividend past the breaking point

Before the cut, BCE was paying out more than 100% of its free cash flow in dividends.

To cover the gap, BCE borrowed again. So instead of using spare cash to pay down debt, it was taking on new debt just to fund the dividend and keep building.

With leverage stretched and interest costs climbing, the old payout had become a real threat to BCE’s credit rating and its long-term health.

CEO Mirko Bibic and the board opted for a deep reset. Cutting the dividend by 56% immediately dropped the cash payout ratio to a much healthier 40%–50% range.

Management also scrapped the costly dividend reinvestment plan that was issuing new shares at a discount.

It slowed the pace of its Canadian fibre build and signed a partnership with the Public Sector Pension Investment Board to fund and speed up its Ziply Fiber expansion in the United States.

That keeps the growth engine running without piling on more debt.

BCE aims to use excess cash to pay down debt and fund growth. At BCE’s 2026 annual meeting in May, Bibic told shareholders the company intends to return about $5 billion in dividends over three years.

In plain terms, that signals the dividend stays right where it is for the next three years.

At J.P. Morgan’s technology conference in May 2026, CFO Curtis Millen reaffirmed BCE’s target of reducing leverage to 3.5 times by 2027.

He also pointed to fast growth in Bell AI Fabric, the company’s data centre business, and noted that its big Saskatchewan project is leverage-neutral once it is up and running.

Is the BCE dividend safe for income investors today?

The dividend cut stung, especially for investors who counted on that income. But it stripped away the “yield trap” label that haunted the stock.

By putting the balance sheet first and chasing real cash flow instead of an artificially high yield, BCE has turned itself into a lower-risk business.

The current yield near 5% is backed by essential infrastructure and, for the first time in years, financial flexibility.

The turnaround will take time, and wireless pricing remains a wild card. But for patient investors who want steady income from a Canadian telecom leader, BCE finally looks like a payout you can trust again.