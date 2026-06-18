Should Investors Buy Enghouse Stock for its Dividend?

Enghouse looks like a beaten-down Canadian software name where the dividend yield is now doing the selling.

The catch is revenue is still shrinking, so the dividend’s long-term safety depends on stabilizing sales.

Enghouse yields nearly 8% and has raised its dividend for 18 straight years, supported by a debt-free balance sheet.

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) has not given investors an easy ride. The stock once traded like a dependable Canadian tech compounder. Then growth slowed, sentiment faded, and the share price fell hard. Yet that drop created a new question for income investors. Should they now buy Enghouse stock for its dividend? Let’s give this stock a clear-eyed look.

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ENGH

Enghouse stock provides enterprise software to customers across several specialized markets. Its business includes contact centre software, video communication tools, telecom systems, public safety solutions, transportation software, and asset management products. Many of these products serve business-critical functions, which gives Enghouse stock a steadier base than more speculative tech names.

The company also runs with a very old-school style. It keeps costs tight, avoids external debt, and uses cash to fund acquisitions. That approach helped Enghouse stock build a long record of dividend growth. In March, management raised the quarterly dividend by 3.3% to $0.31 per share. That marked the 18th straight year of dividend increases.

At recent prices, that payout gives the stock a yield near 7.78%. That’s a big number for a Canadian software company. A $10,000 investment could generate about $780 a year in dividends before any share-price movement. Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), that income can compound tax-free if investors reinvest it.

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COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ENGH $15.89 629 $1.24 $779.96 Quarterly $9,994.81

Numbers don’t lie

The dividend also gets support from the balance sheet. Enghouse stock ended the second quarter with $269.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. It also had no external debt, which is rare. Many dividend stocks with yields around 8% carry heavy debt loads, rate pressure, or stretched payout ratios. Yet Enghouse stock has more room to manoeuvre.

Still, investors should not ignore the problem. Revenue continues to shrink. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revenue fell 8.4% year over year to $114.3 million. For the first six months, revenue dropped 5.8% to $234.4 million. That’s not the direction investors want from a software company.

The good news comes from cost control. Enghouse stock cut operating expenses and lifted quarterly net income to $16.3 million from $13.5 million a year earlier. That shows discipline. It also shows management can protect earnings even when sales soften. But cost cuts only go so far. At some point, investors need to see organic growth return, acquisitions contribute more, or both.

Looking ahead

Acquisitions could become the catalyst. Enghouse stock bought Sixbell, a Latin American telecommunications and customer engagement software company, in the first quarter. The company has a long history of buying niche software businesses and folding them into its platform. With no external debt and a large cash position, Enghouse stock can keep shopping while weaker competitors struggle.

Artificial intelligence (AI) could also help, but investors should keep expectations realistic. Enghouse stock has said it wants to invest in AI-driven enhancements. That could improve its products and make operations more efficient. Yet this isn’t an AI rocket ship. Investors buying Enghouse stock should focus first on cash flow, dividends, and acquisition execution.

The main risk comes from the same place as the opportunity. The stock looks cheap and the yield looks high because investors worry about growth. If revenue keeps falling, the dividend could eventually face pressure, even with a strong balance sheet. Software markets also move quickly. Enghouse stock needs to keep products relevant while managing older businesses and new acquisitions.

Bottom line

So, should investors buy Enghouse stock stock for its dividend? Income investors can make a case. The yield looks attractive, the dividend has grown for 18 straight years, and the debt-free balance sheet gives the company unusual strength. That combination deserves attention.

But investors shouldn’t buy it only because the yield looks large. Enghouse stock still needs to prove it can stabilize revenue and return to growth. For patient investors who understand that trade-off, Enghouse stock could fit as a higher-yield tech-income stock. The dividend looks appealing today, but the bigger win comes if the business starts growing again.