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1 Discounted Canadian Dividend Stock Down 31% That’s Worth Buying Now

Down 31% from 52-week highs, this Canadian dividend stock trades at an attractive valuation in June 2026.

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Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • Element Fleet Management has pulled back 31% from its highs, creating a rare entry point in a high-quality dividend stock.
  • The company is the world's largest pure-play fleet manager, with resilient cash flows, a growing dividend, and a scalable platform built for the AI era.
  • Record 2025 results and accelerating momentum in Q1 suggest the selloff is a market overreaction, not a business problem.
10 stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management

If you want a Canadian dividend stock trading at a steep discount with a legitimate case for a rebound, Element Fleet Management (TSX:EFN) deserves a hard look right now.

The stock is down about 32% from its peak. However, it just delivered record financial results in 2025 and is entering 2026 with real momentum.

Here’s why I think EFN stock is a buy at current levels.

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Source: Getty Images

Element Fleet is the quiet giant of Canadian finance

Element is the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. The company finances and manages commercial vehicle fleets for large corporations across trucking, delivery, pharma, utilities, and government sectors.

Element combines large-scale asset financing with full life cycle management. Basically, it handles everything from vehicle acquisition and fuel cards to maintenance, registration, and disposal.

This breadth creates sticky client relationships and gives the company pricing power that is hard to disrupt. The business model is resilient almost by design, which allows it to generate stable cash flow across market cycles.

A steady cash flow stream has allowed Element Fleet Management to pay an annual dividend of $0.60 per share in 2026, up from $0.18 per share in 2019. The ongoing drawdown has meant the TSX dividend stock currently offers you a yield of 2.6%.

Is the TSX dividend stock a good buy?

At the May 2026 Annual General Meeting, President and CEO Laura Dottori-Attanasio told shareholders that Element delivered record financial results in 2025 while advancing the next phase of its growth in intelligent mobility.

The company is investing in three specific areas that could drive the next leg of growth.

  • First, it is modernizing its core platform to improve speed and efficiency.
  • Second, it is deepening the digital client experience through automation and data tools.
  • Third, it is expanding into adjacent capabilities, such as payments through Car IQ and small- to medium-fleet solutions, which generate new revenue streams.

The Q1 2026 maintenance results showcase a focus on operational efficiency. Its negotiated savings for clients reached 16%, while on-time repairs jumped from 85% in the prior quarter to 95%, and driver satisfaction was around 97%. The company rolled out its unified Element Charging platform in Canada and the United States in Q1.

It covers home charging, public charging, and consolidated energy reporting in a single interface. New EV wins were secured in Mexico, and the groundwork for infrastructure is being laid in Australia and New Zealand.

Dottori-Attanasio described this as a business shifting from foundational build-out to commercialization, a meaningful transition.

Is the TSX stock undervalued?

Element has a capital-light business model designed to increase return on equity over time. Revenue growth gets amplified into earnings growth through operating leverage. As digital tools reduce manual costs and platform adoption increases, margins should improve. The stock’s 31% pullback has pushed the valuation to a point where the risk-reward looks attractive.

Analysts tracking EFN stock forecast free cash flow to improve from $861.6 million in 2025 to $1 billion in 2027.

If the TSX stock is priced at 12 times forward FCF, it could gain 20% over the next 18 months. Moreover, an annual dividend expense of roughly $240 million suggests the payout ratio is below 30%.

Alternatively, no stock is without risk, and fleet volumes could slow if the broader economy weakens. Further, EV adoption timelines remain uncertain, and execution on new product lines takes time.

But for investors with a two- to three-year horizon, EFN is a business with a durable moat, reliable income, and a growth strategy that is becoming clearer each quarter. The selloff has created an entry point that may not last long.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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