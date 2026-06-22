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2 Dividend Stocks Canadians Should Snap Up on Any Dip

A market dip could make these two monthly-paying Canadian income picks even harder to ignore, but only if the payouts stay sustainable.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • NPS offers a massive 14% yield from a split-share basket of Canadian blue chips, but it carries leverage-like risk.
  • Firm Capital yields about 7.6% monthly, with rising NOI and improving AFFO coverage, though the payout remains tight.
  • Both can boost income fast, but they should be small positions until coverage and net asset value stay healthy.
10 stocks we like better than Firm Capital Property Trust

Dips can feel awful, but can also hand investors better income. That’s the nice part about dividend investing. When a quality income stock falls for reasons that don’t break the long-term story, the yield gets more interesting. Investors still need discipline, especially with high-yield names. But a good dip can turn a decent income idea into one worth grabbing.

Two Canadian income stocks worth watching closely are Canadian Large Cap Leaders Split (TSX:NPS) and Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN). NPS gives investors leveraged exposure to a basket of major Canadian dividend-growth companies. Firm Capital gives investors real estate income through a diversified property trust. Both pay monthly cash, making them perfect for retirees and Canadians who want regular income.

concept of real estate evaluation

Source: Getty Images

NPS

Investors still want Canadian blue-chip exposure, but many also want higher cash flow than banks, pipelines, and utilities offer on their own. NPS tries to solve that problem through a split-share structure. Its portfolio holds large Canadian dividend names with familiar, profitable businesses with long records of paying dividends.

The hook is the payout. It currently offers a 14% dividend yield. That’s huge. It also means investors need to understand the structure before buying. NPS isn’t a normal operating company. It splits the dividends and growth from its portfolio between Class A shares and preferred shares. Class A investors get higher upside and higher income, but they also take more risk if the underlying portfolio falls.

That’s exactly why dips matter. A dip in NPS can improve the yield and create a better entry point, but investors shouldn’t buy only because the payout looks large. Split shares can move quickly, and distributions don’t come with a guarantee. If the portfolio can’t earn enough to support all distributions and expenses, investors could see pressure on net asset value.

Still, NPS has momentum. Ninepoint increased the Class A monthly distribution from $0.125 to $0.18 earlier this year after strong performance. The fund’s latest performance sheet also showed strong returns since inception. For investors comfortable with split-share risk, NPS can work as a higher-income satellite holding, not the whole portfolio.

FCD

Firm Capital Property Trust offers a steadier real estate angle. The trust owns and co-owns a mix of multi-residential, manufactured-home communities, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail properties. That mix gives investors exposure to real assets without depending on one single property type.

The latest quarter showed progress. In Q1 2026, Firm Capital grew net operating income 5% from last year to $9.9 million. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit rose 10% to $0.129, while the AFFO payout ratio improved to 101% from 111% last year. The trust also reported commercial occupancy of 93.4%, multi-residential occupancy of 94.8%, and manufactured-home community occupancy of 99.6%.

The monthly distribution adds to the appeal. Firm Capital declared monthly distributions of $0.04 per unit for July, August, and September. That works out to about $0.52 annually, with a recent yield around 7.6%. For income investors, that’s meaningful.

The risk sits in the payout ratio and debt. A 101% AFFO payout ratio still runs tight, even though it improved. Higher rates can pressure real estate trusts, and refinancing costs can bite. But Firm Capital has a diversified portfolio, stable occupancy, and a net asset value of $7.98 per unit. A dip below that level could make the valuation more attractive for patient investors.

Bottom line

Together, NPS and FCD.UN give investors two different ways to collect monthly cash. NPS brings a high-yield, higher-risk blue-chip basket. Firm Capital brings real estate income with improving coverage. Together, they can create incredible income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NPS$15.54450$2.16$972.00Monthly$6,993.00
FCD.UN$6.921,011$0.52$525.72Monthly$6,996.12

Neither belongs in a portfolio without caution. But on a market dip, both could become far more tempting for investors seeking steady Canadian income.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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