3 Blue-Chip Stocks That Look Built for These Uncertain Times

When markets get shaky, these three Canadian blue chips can offer the kind of durability investors usually pay up for.

Uncertainty can make winners clearer. When markets turn jumpy, investors often start looking for flashy bargains. But the better move may be much simpler. Own businesses people still need when rates shift, prices rise, or the economy slows. Canada has plenty of cyclical stocks, but a few names look built for less predictable times. Fortis (TSX:FTS), Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), and Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) all bring something steady to the table.

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FTS

Investors still want dependable income. The utility giant owns regulated electric and gas assets across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. That gives it a very different profile from a miner, retailer, or bank. People still need power and gas, even when confidence falls.

Fortis earns most of its money from regulated utility operations. Regulators allow the company to earn returns on capital it invests into the grid. That structure gives Fortis clearer cash flow than many TSX names. What’s more, Fortis plans to invest $28.8 billion from 2026 through 2030. That should grow its rate base and support dividend growth of 4% to 6% annually through 2030.

The risk comes from interest rates and valuation. Utilities use debt, and higher borrowing costs can pressure earnings and share prices. Fortis also rarely looks dirt cheap because investors prize its stability. Still, for uncertain times, steady can deserve a premium.

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ATD

Couche-Tard brings a different kind of defence. Consumers may trade down during rough markets, but they still buy fuel, coffee, snacks, tobacco, and basic convenience items. Couche-Tard operates convenience stores and fuel stations around the world, including the Circle K banner. That gives it scale, brand power, and constant customer traffic.

The latest results showed why the blue-chip stock keeps earning attention. In its third quarter of fiscal 2026, Couche-Tard reported adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.81, up 19.1% from the year before. Couche-Tard also has a long record of buying stores, improving operations, and using cash well. That deal-making culture gives it a growth angle beyond same-store sales. If weaker operators struggle, Couche-Tard can keep looking for assets at better prices.

The risk comes from fuel demand, margins, and acquisitions. Electric vehicles, lower traffic, and consumer weakness can hurt results. Large deals can also distract management or raise integration risk. Even so, Couche-Tard’s everyday demand and disciplined culture make it a useful blue-chip stock when the market feels unsettled.

CNR

Canadian National Railway rounds out the list with one of Canada’s most important economic networks. CN moves goods across the country and into the United States. Its tracks connect ports, farms, factories, energy producers, and retailers. When the economy wobbles, freight volumes can soften. But Canada still needs rail.

CN combines essential infrastructure with strong cash generation. In the first quarter of 2026, free cash flow rose 44% to $900 million. That gives the company room to invest, pay dividends, and manage through softer freight conditions. The business itself has a wide moat. Railroads cost billions to build and face huge barriers to entry. That protects CN from new competition

The catalyst here comes from efficiency and long-term trade. Canada’s resource, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors still need rail capacity. CN can benefit as supply chains adjust and companies look for dependable North American routes. The risk comes from the cycle. Rail volumes can fall during recessions. Labour issues, weather, and regulation can also hurt results. CN won’t avoid every slowdown, but it owns assets Canada can’t easily replace.

Bottom line

Together, Fortis, Couche-Tard, and CN offer a sturdy mix of blue-chip stocks. Each gives investors a business with real staying power. In uncertain times, that kind of durability can look more valuable than another market hot tip.