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A Smart Way to Use Your TFSA to Effectively Double Your Contribution

Include quality growth stocks such as Docebo in your TFSA and double your contribution room over the next four years.

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Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • The Canada Revenue Agency sets the 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) annual contribution limit at $7,000. But the real opportunity is how much that $7,000 can grow inside the account, tax-free.
  • When you invest in quality growth stocks inside your TFSA and those investments double, your effective contribution footprint doubles with them.
  • Docebo is one Canadian tech stock that stands out right now, with record enterprise deal sizes, an expanding artificial intelligence product suite, and a compelling long-term runway for compounding.
10 stocks we like better than Docebo

Here is the plain truth: most Canadians are wasting their TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) benefits. Several Canadians use the TFSA as a savings account and fail to generate inflation-beating returns over time.

But the account was built for something far bigger. If you load it with the right growth stocks and let compounding do its work, you can effectively double your real contribution room without ever breaching CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) limits.

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is one of the best candidates on the TSX to make that happen right now.

dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Why your TFSA is built for growth

The annual TFSA contribution room in 2026 has increased to $7,000. So, if you allocate the capital in a high-interest savings deposit account, you could increase the balance to roughly $8,000 over the next four years.

But if you invest that same $7,000 into a quality growth stock, you can easily double returns to $14,000 inside the TFSA.

Better yet: if you withdraw that $14,000 to use elsewhere, the entire amount is added back to your available contribution room on Jan. 1 of the following year.

The bull case for the TFSA tech stock

Not every growth stock deserves a spot in your TFSA. Instead, you want to own companies with durable competitive advantages, expanding revenue, and a growing addressable market.

Docebo checks all three boxes.

Docebo is a Canadian artificial intelligence (AI) powered learning management company. It helps large enterprises train employees, partners, and customers at scale. Think of it as the operating system for corporate education, but with AI built into the core.

The company’s first-quarter (Q1) earnings call painted a convincing picture of where things stand. Docebo CEO Alessio Artuffo described demand as “the strongest we have ever seen in years,” specifically noting that quality enterprise pipeline is driving higher win rates and lower customer acquisition costs.

  • Enterprise deals are getting bigger too, as the two largest contracts signed in Q1 carried average terms exceeding five years.
  • Docebo is also not standing still on the product side. The company recently demonstrated its Agent Hub platform live at its annual Inspire conference before an audience of over 1,000 customers.
  • Agent Hub is Docebo’s agentic artificial intelligence infrastructure, designed to automate complex learning and talent workflows at scale.
  • More than 500 customer requests for agent creation were submitted at the event, the kind of organic demand signal that typically precedes meaningful revenue expansion.
  • The company’s acquisition of 365Talents, an AI-powered skills platform, adds another layer. Customers are already showing strong interest in pairing it with Docebo’s core learning platform to build a unified workforce readiness solution.

Databricks, one of the most sophisticated technology companies in the world, recently expanded its relationship with Docebo to include 365Talents.

Analysts tracking the TSX tech stock forecast adjusted earnings per share to expand from US$1.38 in 2025 to US$3.62 in 2030. If DCBO stock is priced at 10 times forward earnings, it could double within the next four years.

How to execute the TFSA strategy

Pairing a TFSA with growth stocks like Docebo requires discipline.

  • First, you need to adopt a buy-and-hold mindset. The CRA also monitors accounts for excessive trading, so keep your investment horizon long and your trading activity level low.
  • Second, do not withdraw gains prematurely if you are already at your contribution ceiling for the year. Wait until Jan. 1 when your room officially resets.
  • Third, diversify your growth holdings. Docebo is a compelling anchor, but no single stock should represent your entire account.

The TFSA is one of the most powerful financial tools available to Canadians. The $7,000 annual limit is just the starting point. Pair it with quality compounders, stay patient, and the account can grow into something much larger than most people ever expect.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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