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Turn a $14,000 TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine

A $14,000 TFSA can start acting like an income engine when you pair reliable cash-flow businesses with dividends you can reinvest.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Dream Industrial pays monthly income from warehouses and logistics properties across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.
  • Its latest quarter showed strong momentum, including 9% comparative NOI growth and 96.8% occupancy in Canada.
  • Corby adds a higher-yield quarterly dividend from spirits and wine brands, though profits can swing with costs and consumer habits.
10 stocks we like better than Corby Spirit And Wine

Cash flow changes everything. A $14,000 TFSA may not feel huge at first. But put it into the right dividend stocks, and it can start acting less like a savings account and more like a small income engine. The key is simple. Don’t chase the biggest yield blindly. Buy companies with real cash flow, steady demand, and a reason to keep paying.

Two TSX names I’d consider for that job are Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) and Corby Spirit and Wine (TSX:CSW.A). One pays monthly. One pays quarterly. Together, they offer a practical mix of real estate income and consumer staples cash flow.

happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

DIR

Warehouses, logistics centres, and distribution properties sit behind almost everything people buy. E-commerce, supply chains, and inventory planning all need space. Even when the economy slows, companies still need efficient industrial real estate close to customers and transportation routes.

Dream Industrial owns and operates logistics and distribution assets across Canada, Europe, and the United States. That gives investors more diversification than a single-market landlord. The real estate investment trust (REIT) focuses on urban logistics and high-quality industrial properties, which remain useful in both strong and weaker economies.

The latest quarter showed solid momentum. Dream Industrial reported 9% comparative properties net operating income growth in Q1 2026, with net rental income up 7%. Its Canadian portfolio also ended the quarter with in-place and committed occupancy of 96.8%. Those numbers suggest tenants still want the space, and the trust can keep pushing rental income higher.

For TFSA investors, the best part is the monthly distribution. Dream Industrial pays $0.06 per unit each month, or $0.70 annually. That gives the portfolio regular cash flow. Investors who don’t need the money today can reinvest it. Over years, they can quietly buy more units and increase future income.

CSW

Corby brings a very different kind of income. The dividend stock sells and markets spirits, wines, and ready-to-drink beverages across Canada. Its brands include well-known names in the Canadian liquor market, and it also benefits from its relationship with Pernod Ricard. Alcohol demand tends to hold up better than in many discretionary categories when households tighten spending.

The dividend stock reported record-high Q3 fiscal 2026 results and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share. That works out to $0.96 annually. At a recent yield around 6.3%, Corby offers a stronger income punch than many larger consumer staples stocks.

The business snapshot is straightforward. Corby sells products Canadians recognize and buy repeatedly. That repeat demand supports cash flow. It also gives the company room to keep rewarding shareholders when results cooperate. A quarterly dividend won’t feel as smooth as Dream Industrial’s monthly payment, but paired together, the two stocks can create a more balanced income rhythm.

The risk is that Corby still depends on consumer habits, pricing, margins, and provincial liquor systems. If shoppers trade down, volumes weaken, or costs rise, earnings can take a hit. Investors should also remember that the board assesses the dividend each quarter. Still, Corby’s balance sheet and brand portfolio make the stock attractive for income-focused investors willing to accept slower growth.

Bottom line

Let’s say an investor splits $14,000 evenly between the two. That means $7,000 in Dream Industrial and $7,000 in Corby. That works out to about $781.64 annually. Inside a TFSA, that income can grow tax-free and compound without dragging taxable income higher.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
DIR.UN$14.17494$0.70$345.80Monthly$6,999.98
CSW.A$15.41454$0.96$435.84Quarterly$6,996.14

For investors who want tax-free cash flow without overcomplicating things, this two-stock setup looks practical. One dividend stock gives monthly real estate income. The other adds consumer staples dividends. Both serve real markets and pay meaningful yields. That’s how a TFSA starts working harder. Not with hype, but with steady cash, smart reinvestment, and patience.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Corby Spirit And Wine and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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