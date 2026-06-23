2 Canadian Tech Stocks Ready to Rise Through 2026

Two TSX growth names could get a 2026 “second wind” as AI and digital commerce keep accelerating.

Both stocks can be volatile, so they fit best for investors who can handle big swings and higher expectations.

Shopify is growing fast again, with rising revenue and AI tools that help merchants sell everywhere.

Some stocks look ready for a second wind. The TSX doesn’t always get credit for growth. Investors often think of Canadian stocks as banks, pipelines, utilities, and dividend names.

But Canada also has companies sitting right in the middle of two powerful themes for 2026: artificial intelligence (AI) and digital commerce. If those trends keep building, a few Canadian stocks could still have room to run.

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SHOP

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) looks like one of them. The Ottawa-born commerce giant gives merchants the tools to sell online, in stores, across social platforms, and through new digital channels. It started as an e-commerce platform. Today, it’s closer to an operating system for retail businesses.

Shopping keeps moving into more places. Consumers don’t just go to a store or a website anymore. They discover products on social media, through search, in apps, and now through AI tools. That shift plays directly into Shopify stock’s strengths. The company already helps brands manage payments, checkout, inventory, shipping, and customer relationships across channels.

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The latest results showed the momentum. In the first quarter of 2026, Shopify stock grew revenue by 34% and helped merchants clear more than US$100 billion in gross merchandise volume. Those are big numbers for a company already operating at scale. They show Shopify stock didn’t just ride the pandemic e-commerce boom and fade but kept expanding.

The 2026 catalyst comes from AI commerce. Shopify stock added more AI tools for merchants, from store-building support to smarter selling features. If AI changes how consumers find and buy products, Shopify stock could benefit as merchants still need a trusted system behind the transaction. So, if you’re looking for growth in AI while also seeing the rise in online consumer dominance, Shopify stock is certainly one to continue watching. No matter how overpriced it may seem.

CLS

Speaking of overpriced, Celestica (TSX:CLS) offers a more behind-the-scenes way to play the AI boom. The Toronto-based company provides design, manufacturing, supply chain, and hardware platform solutions for major customers. It places Celestica right where AI demand needs real-world support — hence its souring share price over the last two years.

AI needs data centres, networking equipment, servers, power systems, and complex supply chains. Celestica helps build and support that infrastructure. Its latest results were strong. Celestica reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of US$4.05 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.16. Management also raised its full-year revenue outlook to US$19 billion. That kind of upgrade gives investors a clear reason to watch the stock closely.

Data centre demand continues to grow, and Celestica serves customers that need advanced networking and cloud infrastructure. If AI spending remains strong through 2026, Celestica could keep benefiting from higher volumes and better margins.

Bottom line

Shopify stock and Celestica won’t suit every investor. Both can swing and carry higher expectations than a bank or utility. But for Canadians looking for growth stocks with real 2026 catalysts, these two names stand out.

Shopify stock offers digital commerce upside. Celestica offers AI infrastructure strength. Together, they prove the TSX has more growth potential than many investors realize.