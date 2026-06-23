BCE Stock’s Dividend: What’s Going on Now?

The smaller dividend is more sustainable, but big dividend hikes likely won’t happen soon.

Revenue is growing, but profits and EPS are down, showing the business is still under pressure.

For years, BCE (TSX:BCE) carried a reputation as one of Canada’s classic income stocks. Investors bought it for steady telecom cash flow, a big dividend, and the comfort of owning a household name. Then the company cut the payout in 2025, and that old story changed fast.

So, what’s going on with BCE stock’s dividend now? Simply put, the dividend looks more realistic after the cut, but investors shouldn’t treat it like a risk-free income machine.

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What happened?

BCE stock reduced its annualized common dividend to $1.75 per share last year. That works out to $0.4375 per quarter. Before the cut, the annualized dividend sat at $3.99 per share. That was a painful reset for income investors who counted on BCE stock as a dependable cash payer. It also sent a blunt message. Management needed to protect the balance sheet, reduce pressure on free cash flow, and stop promising more than the business could comfortably support.

That hurt, but it also made sense. Telecom companies need huge amounts of capital. BCE stock spends heavily on fibre, wireless networks, media assets, and customer retention. Customers expect fast internet, strong mobile coverage, and competitive bundles. Yet those same investments compete directly with dividends. When interest rates rose and competition squeezed growth, the old payout became harder to defend.

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Into earnings

The latest numbers show why investors remain split. In the first quarter of 2026, BCE stock reported operating revenue of $6.17 billion, up 4% from last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 2.9% to $2.63 billion. Those numbers suggest the core business still generates serious cash. BCE stock also benefited from Ziply Fiber in the United States, while Bell Media saw growth from Crave and digital advertising.

Yet the quarter didn’t scream full recovery. Adjusted net earnings fell 7% to $589 million, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) dropped 8.7% to $0.63. Bell’s Canadian communications business still faced pressure, and operating costs rose.

The dividend now looks much easier to carry. At $1.75 annually, BCE stock pays far less cash to shareholders than it did before the cut. That gives the company more room to handle debt, fund network spending, and absorb slower growth. It also means the current yield still looks attractive without looking absurd.

Looking ahead

The big catalyst for future investors will be free cash flow. If BCE stock keeps capital spending under control, grows fibre customers, manages debt, and stabilizes earnings, the dividend could start to feel dependable again. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, which should give investors some comfort after a rough stretch.

However, investors shouldn’t expect quick dividend growth. BCE stock needs to prove the new payout works first. The company cut the dividend because the old model needed a reset, not because management wanted to create excitement. A dividend raise would make sense only after BCE stock shows stronger cash generation and a cleaner balance sheet.

Bottom line

Still, BCE stock looks more investable after the cut than before it. That may sound strange, but a smaller dividend can make a company stronger. Investors don’t win when a stock pays a giant dividend it can’t afford. They win when a company pays a reasonable dividend and keeps enough cash to protect the business. And even now, $7,000 can bring in a fair amount.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BCE $33.04 211 $1.75 $369.25 Quarterly $6,971.44

So, what’s going on with BCE stock’s dividend? It went through a reset. The painful part already happened. Now BCE needs to earn back trust one quarter at a time.