Here’s an Ideal TFSA Dividend Stock That Pays Consistent Cash

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Leases were recently signed at 26.4% higher rents on average, yet units trade at a 17% discount to NAV for a compelling long-term passive income investment.

The Canadian Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) remains one of the best financial engineering tools the Stephen Harper-led government introduced in 2008. It lets eligible residents invest and grow their contributions without any tax drag. But not all investments are best suited for maximum tax efficiency in a TFSA. The smartest way to use this powerful account is to shelter the types of income that face the heaviest tax hammer – things like interest income and real estate investment trust (REIT) distributions that don’t qualify for dividend tax credits.

Canadian REITs don’t normally pay corporate income tax. Instead, they flow their income directly through to unitholders. Because that cash hasn’t been taxed at the corporate level, it doesn’t qualify for the Dividend Tax Credit. The portion of a REIT distribution classified as “Other Income” gets taxed at your full marginal rate, just like interest from a savings account, or your salary.

Don’t waste your precious TFSA room sheltering dividend income that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) already allows for tax credits. Use the account to protect otherwise heavily taxable passive income.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) is such an appealing candidate for TFSA accounts. The Canadian REIT pays a monthly distribution that currently yields about 5% annually, and it has been doing so consistently for more than a decade.

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Dream Industrial REIT: A multi-billion-dollar rental portfolio built for steady cash flow

Dream Industrial REIT owns and manages a massive portfolio of 343 industrial properties spanning 74.1 million square feet of gross leasable area across Canada, the United States, and Europe. In total, the trust oversees approximately $16 billion worth of industrial assets, making it a heavyweight in the sector.

During the first quarter of 2026, the REIT’s same-property net operating income (NOI) jumped 9% year-over-year, while net rental income rose 7%. Diluted funds from operations (FFO) per unit increased 2% to $0.26, and perhaps most importantly for income-focused investors, the FFO payout ratio improved to a healthy 66.8% – down from 69% a year earlier. That means the monthly distribution is well covered, with plenty of room to breathe.

Rental rates are heading higher

One of the most compelling drivers of future income growth will be Dream Industrial’s leasing momentum. Between January and April 2026, the trust signed and renewed more than 1.8 million square feet of space at an average rent increase of 26.4%. In Ontario, management signed leases at rates a staggering 66% higher than expiring ones, while Quebec saw 12% spreads.

Looking ahead, the trust should continue releasing space at double-digit rental spreads through 2026. Why? Because average in-place rental rates remain far below current market rents by 29.7% in Canada and 24.9% in Europe. Lower in-place rents are a powerful tailwind for distributable income growth.

Two game-changing joint ventures

Dream Industrial is executing on two key partnerships that are accelerating growth. The first is a $1.1 billion 2025 joint venture with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire last-mile warehouses and distribution facilities near Canadian cities, with a target of building a $3 billion portfolio.

The second is the Dream Summit JV with GIC, a Singapore sovereign wealth fund. This partnership acquired the assets of Summit Industrial Income REIT for $5.6 billion in a November 2022 deal that made Dream Industrial the largest industrial property manager in Canada.

These deals grow management revenue from $1.3 million in 2021 to a potential $24.2 million for 2026.

Occupancy and financial health remain strong

Dream Industrial REIT’s Canadian occupancy rate climbed to 96.8% during the first quarter of 2026, up from 94.4% a year earlier. A recent acquisition of a vacant property in the Netherlands temporarily dragged overall portfolio occupancy to 94.9%, but that’s part of a value-add strategy that should generate meaningful returns over time.

Meanwhile, management is deleveraging. The trust’s net debt-to-total assets ratio dropped to 36.8% going into the second quarter of 2026, down from 38.4% at the beginning of the year.

A compelling entry point for your TFSA

At writing, DIR.UN units traded around $13.90, a 17.1% discount to their most recent net asset value of $16.76 per unit. Over the past decade, Dream Industrial REIT outperformed peers.

DIR.UN Total Return Level data by YCharts

Units delivered a total return of 190.8%, widely outperforming the broader REIT sector, as represented by the iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF, which generated total returns of just 62.7% during the same period.