For a $7,000 TFSA investment, I’d be comfortable spreading capital across these three Canadian stocks rather than betting the full amount on only one idea.

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Be an Ideal Match for a $7,000 TFSA Investment

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A $7,000 TFSA investment could work better when spread across different business drivers.

I consider a successful Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to be like a well-built house. The strongest results often come from combining different pieces that work together rather than relying on a single support beam.

Some stocks can provide stability and income. Others offer growth opportunities tied to emerging trends. But your goal should be finding fundamentally solid businesses that complement one another while creating a portfolio capable of handling different market environments.

Right now, three Canadian stocks stand out for exactly that reason. They operate in completely different industries, yet each brings something valuable to the table for long-term investors. In this article, I’ll highlight why these Canadian stocks could be an ideal match for a new $7,000 TFSA investment.

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A technology name with room to recover

The first stock you can consider for a TFSA investment right now is CGI (TSX:GIB.A). This Montréal-based information technology and business consulting firm works with clients on systems integration, managed services, and digital transformation, giving it exposure to recurring enterprise spending.

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At the time of writing, CGI stock traded at $86.79 per share with a market cap of $18.4 billion. The stock has slipped 6.3% over the last month and 40% over the last year, but the business is still producing solid numbers. In its second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company’s revenue rose 3.3% from a year earlier to $4.2 billion, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 10.6% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.09.

For a TFSA investor, that pullback could be useful if CGI keeps converting demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and digital modernization into steady earnings. While its 0.8% dividend yield is modest, these quarterly payouts still add a small income layer while investors wait for sentiment to improve.

A financial stock with income and momentum

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) could bring a different strength to the same $7,000 TFSA basket. The insurer and wealth manager operates across Canada, Asia, and the United States, giving investors exposure to insurance, retirement, and asset-management demand.

After climbing 36% over the last year, MFC stock currently trades at $57.07 per share with a market cap of $95.2 billion. At this market price, the stock offers a dividend yield of 3.4%.

In the first quarter of 2026, Manulife’s core earnings rose 8% YoY on a constant exchange rate basis to $1.8 billion, while its core EPS increased 11% from a year ago to $1.06. Asia remains the company’s key growth engine, with core earnings in the latest quarter climbing 22% YoY and new business value up 15% in the quarter.

That combination of scale, income, and geographic diversification could make Manulife stock a useful anchor for TFSA investors.

A renewable income stock for long-term growth

The third TFSA-friendly stock, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), could give you exposure to renewable power and decarbonization infrastructure. Its portfolio includes hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed energy, and storage assets across several global markets.

Following a spectacular 47% rally in the last year, Brookfield Renewable stock recently traded at $50.55 per share with a market cap near $15.5 billion. Its dividend yield sits at 4.3% at the current market price.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company generated record funds from operations of US$375 million, or US$0.55 per share, up 19% YoY overall and 15% per unit.

With contracted cash flows, recent acquisitions, and a large development pipeline, Brookfield Renewable stock can give a TFSA portfolio a long runway.