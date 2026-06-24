Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Deeply Undervalued TSX Stock Down 20% Worth Holding Long Term

A Deeply Undervalued TSX Stock Down 20% Worth Holding Long Term

Celestica’s latest earnings call painted a picture of a company firing on all cylinders. So why is the stock still down from its highs?

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Celestica reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $4.05 billion, up 53% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share of $2.16 beat the top end of guidance.
  • Management raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $19 billion and expects to grow revenue by significantly more than $6.5 billion again in 2027.
  • Despite exceptional growth, the stock has pulled back roughly 20% from its highs, creating what we believe is a compelling long-term buying opportunity.
10 stocks we like better than Celestica

Valued at a market cap of $60 billion, Celestica (TSX:CLS) is among the largest companies in Canada. Over the past 10 years, the TSX tech stock has returned close to 4,000% to shareholders. However, it also trades 20% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

The Toronto-based electronics manufacturing services company just reported one of the strongest quarters in its history. For long-term investors who believe in the AI infrastructure buildout story, Celestica should be part of your watchlist.

semiconductor chip etching

Source: Getty Images

The bull case for this TSX tech stock

Celestica designs and manufactures some of the most advanced networking and computing hardware, primarily for the world’s largest hyperscalers.

When Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta race to build data centres, Celestica delivers the switches and servers that run them.

In the first quarter of 2026, Celestica’s Connectivity and Cloud Solutions segment, which covers networking and AI compute, grew revenue by 76% year over year to $3.2 billion. Its hardware platform solutions business generated $1.7 billion in a single quarter, growing 63%.

CEO Rob Mionis told analysts during the company’s April 28 earnings call that the awarded backlog and opportunity pipeline are “the strongest they have ever been during my tenure as CEO.”

Management raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $19 billion, representing 53% growth over 2025. It also raised its adjusted EPS outlook to $10.2, indicating 68% YoY growth.

CFO Mandeep Chawla told analysts that Celestica expects to grow revenue by more than $6.5 billion in 2027, setting a floor for next year’s revenue at around $25.5 billion.

He said 800G networking demand remains strong into next year, 1.6T switches are entering heavy production ramps with 10 active programs, and two new hyperscaler compute programs are set to begin mass production.

Additionally, Celestica won a landmark program award for a 1.6T co-packaged optics Ethernet switch. It also announced a collaboration with AMD on the Helios rack-scale AI architecture. These are not speculative wins.

Is the TSX tech stock still undervalued?

Celestica management has acknowledged that component constraints have increased in recent months, with tight supply in custom silicon, memory, and high-layer printed circuit boards.

However, Mionis was clear: the demand is durable, and suppliers are adding capacity at a fast pace.

Critically, Celestica has secured commitments from its suppliers to support the full-year outlook it just raised. It also amended its credit facility, increasing its revolver to $1.75 billion and extending maturities to 2031. The company has over $2 billion in available liquidity.

The free cash flow outlook of $500 million for 2026 was reaffirmed, even after absorbing $1 billion in planned capital expenditures to expand production capacity in Thailand and Texas.

Analysts tracking the tech stock forecast that earnings would grow from $6.05 per share in 2025 to $19 per share in 2028. If CLS stock is priced at 35 times forward earnings, which is reasonable given its growth forecast, it could surge close to 80% within the next 18 months.

Celestica is a company investing aggressively because it sees years of runway ahead. I think Celestica stock at current levels is a solid long-term opportunity. The 20% pullback is a gift for investors who are willing to look past short-term noise and focus on the multi-year earnings growth story taking shape.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Celestica, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Dividend Stocks

AI Needs Power and Servers: 2 Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI needs electricity and systems that actually work, and Hydro One plus CGI offer two Canadian ways to invest in…

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy for the Data Centre Revolution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica has already surged nearly 200%, but its role in building the physical backbone of AI data centres still looks…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Energy Stocks

Maximum TFSA Impact: 2 TSX Stocks to Help Multiply Your Wealth

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry stock is one of the 2 TSX stocks to buy for long-term wealth creation in your TFSA.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Dividend Stocks

Data Centre Spending Is Heating Up: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The real data-centre boom isn’t just AI chips, but the industrial power and logistics backbone that makes servers run.

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Energy Stocks

Why Data Centre Stocks Could Be the Smartest Buy on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI data centres don’t just need chips and servers, they need massive, reliable electricity, and these three Canadian power plays…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

A Canadian Company Set to Make a Fortune From the $650 Billion Data Centre Buildout

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian company is well-positioned to capitalize on multi-billion-dollar AI spending boom and set to make a fortune.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Tech Stocks Ready to Rise Through 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX growth names could get a 2026 “second wind” as AI and digital commerce keep accelerating.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Tech Stocks

This $43 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

| Brian Paradza, CFA

At $43,57, 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) stock rides AI, space, and critical mineral tailwinds -- with a backlog surge and margins…

Read more »