What’s Going On With BCE’s Dividend?

BCE was the gold standard of Canadian dividend stocks for decades. So, why are income investors still nervous about it today?

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BCE CFO Curtis Millen confirmed that the company will return approximately $5 billion in total dividends to shareholders over a three-year period.

The current dividend appears sustainable, with management targeting a long-term payout ratio of 40% to 55% of free cash flow.

BCE slashed its annualized dividend by roughly 56% in mid-2025, dropping it from $3.99 per share to $1.75 per share.

For a generation of Canadian retirees and conservative investors, buying shares of BCE (TSX:BCE) was almost a no-brainer. The dividend was attractive and growing steadily.

The Canadian telecom giant raised its annual dividend from $1.54 per share in 2009 to $3.99 per share in 2025. It then cut the payout by over 50% last year and currently offers an annual dividend of $1.75 per share.

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BCE’s dividend cut was painful but necessary

For several years, BCE was caught in a brutal squeeze.

The company was spending heavily to build out its fibre and 5G networks across Canada. Interest rates were elevated.

Wireless competition was fierce.

Regulators forced major telcos to open their fibre networks to smaller rivals at reduced prices.

BCE was paying out well over 100% of its free cash flow (FCF) just to sustain its dividend, a textbook definition of a yield trap.

In mid-2025, management made the painful but unavoidable call. The annualized dividend was cut by approximately 56%, falling from $3.99 per share to $1.75 per share.

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The most important question for income investors right now is whether the current $1.75-per-share payout is sustainable.

At the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications Conference in May 2026, BCE CFO Curtis Millen reaffirmed the company’s financial targets and its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Millen confirmed that BCE plans to return approximately $5 billion in dividends to shareholders over a three-year period. The math signals management intends to hold the dividend at current levels.

BCE’s FCF payout ratio has dropped significantly since the cut. Management is now targeting a sustainable long-term ratio of 40% to 55% of FCF, a far healthier range than the bloated levels that made the original cut unavoidable.

At today’s share price in the mid-$30 range, the $1.75 annualized dividend yields roughly 5%.

What’s next for the TSX dividend stock?

BCE is a blue-chip dividend stock with a sizeable debt load, at roughly $40 billion. Management has committed to reducing leverage to 3.5 times EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) by the end of 2027, a significant deleveraging target, which requires discipline.

At the same time, BCE is investing aggressively in its future. In March 2026, the company announced a 300-megawatt artificial intelligence data centre campus in Saskatchewan, described as Canada’s largest purpose-built AI data center campus.

BCE president and CEO Mirko Bibic called it a central pillar of the company’s plan to build a $2 billion AI-powered solutions business by 2028.

For the foreseeable future, excess cash will flow toward debt reduction and growth investments rather than dividend increases. If you are buying BCE expecting a return to $3.99 per share in dividends anytime soon, you will be disappointed.

BCE is not the dividend growth machine it once was. That era is over, at least for now. What it is today is a beaten-down infrastructure giant with a stabilized 5% yield, a credible three-year recovery plan, and a legitimate AI growth story beginning to take shape.

If you need rapid dividend growth, there are better places to look right now. But if you are a patient investor who wants a sustainable income stream while waiting for a long-term turnaround, BCE is worth a serious look at these levels.