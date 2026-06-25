These three TSX dividend stocks aim to deliver both cash flow today and business growth over time.

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Want Income and Growth

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

EQB is a fast-growing challenger bank, with the PC Financial deal adding scale and supporting dividend growth.

Income or growth? The best dividend stocks can, and should, offer both. That’s the sweet spot for investors who don’t want to choose between getting paid today and building wealth over time. A strong dividend can support returns when markets wobble. A growing business can push the stock higher over years.

Three TSX dividend stocks I’d buy for income and growth are Exchange Income (TSX:EIF), EQB (TSX:EQB), and Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR). They operate in very different industries, but each offers cash flow, growth potential, and a reason to keep watching now.

Source: Getty Images

EIF

Exchange Income gives investors one of the more useful dividend setups on the TSX: monthly income. The company pays $0.23 per share each month, or $2.76 annually yielding 2.2% at writing. For investors building passive income, that monthly payout can feel more practical than waiting for a quarterly cheque.

The business behind it is also more diversified than many investors realize. EIF owns aviation and aerospace businesses, plus manufacturing companies. Its operations include regional airlines, medevac services, surveillance and defence work, and specialty manufacturing. That mix helps reduce reliance on one single customer group or economic driver.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 91% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 87% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 15th, 2026

The company’s recent results showed strong momentum. First-quarter revenue hit a record $867 million, up 30% from last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 28% to $166 million. Net earnings climbed sharply to $28 million. Those numbers support the dividend story and give investors a growth angle beyond the monthly payout.

EQB

EQB stock offers a different kind of income-and-growth story. The company owns Equitable Bank and EQ Bank, making it one of Canada’s most interesting challenger banks. It doesn’t have the same branch network as the Big Six banks, but that can work in its favour. EQB stock built its business around digital banking, specialized lending, and deposit growth.

The big catalyst is the PC Financial acquisition. EQB stock expects the deal to close July 1, 2026. The acquisition should expand its customer base to about 3.3 million Canadians, add roughly $5.8 billion in assets, and bring in about $800 million in direct retail deposits. That’s a major scale boost for a bank still trying to take share from larger rivals.

EQB stock also pays a growing dividend, with its quarterly payout sitting at $0.61 per share, up 15% from the dividend paid in June 2025, yielding 1.9%. The yield won’t be the highest among financial stocks, but the growth profile looks better than that of many mature banks.

QSR

Restaurant Brands brings global brand power. The company owns Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs. That gives investors exposure to coffee, burgers, chicken, sandwiches, franchising, and international expansion through one stock.

The latest quarter showed the model still has strength. Restaurant Brands reported first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of US$706 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.86. System-wide sales grew 6.2%, and comparable sales rose 3.2%. Burger King U.S. performed especially well, helped by value offers and ongoing restaurant investments.

The dividend adds to the appeal. Restaurant Brands pays a quarterly dividend totalling $2.60 annually and yielding 3.4% at writing, and its franchise-heavy model can produce strong cash flow when sales grow. The company also restarted share repurchases, another sign management sees value in returning cash to shareholders.

Bottom line

Exchange Income offers monthly cash flow. EQB offers banking growth with a rising dividend. Restaurant Brands offers global franchise income and expansion. All three offer enough dividends even from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT EQB $126.00 55 $2.44 $134.20 Quarterly $6,930.00 EIF $133.00 52 $2.76 $143.52 Monthly $6,916.00 QSR $104.64 66 $2.60 $171.60 Quarterly $6,906.24

For investors who want both income and growth, these three growing dividend stocks deserve a close look.