Investing in quality dividend stocks can build a reliable income stream. Here is what Canadian investors should consider before making a move.

How Putting $50,000 Into This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Generate $5,200 in Annual Passive Income

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

A diversified portfolio of Canadian dividend stocks can still generate meaningful passive income while offering far less exposure to any one company's risks.

Allocating $50,000 into a single stock, even a quality one, concentrates your risk. Spreading that capital across several high-yield dividend payers is a smarter strategy.

TELUS is one of Canada's most reliable dividend payers, with a track record of 661% total shareholder return since 2000 and a record free cash flow of $2.2 billion in 2025.

Dividend stocks offer a low-cost strategy to begin a passive income stream. Here, you ideally own shares of a quality company that generates cash flows across market cycles.

The math on $50,000 invested in a high-yield Canadian dividend stock like TELUS (TSX:T) is quite attractive.

With TELUS currently offering a dividend yield of roughly 10%, a $50,000 position would theoretically yield around $5,200 in annual dividend income. Over 10 years, with dividends reinvested, the compounding effect becomes significant.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TELUS $16.07 3,111 $0.4175 $1,299 Quarterly

But before you wire your savings to a brokerage account and go all-in on one ticker, there is something important to understand.

Source: Getty Images Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 91% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 87% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 15th, 2026

Is TELUS a top dividend stock in 2026

Since 2000, TELUS stock has delivered a total shareholder return of 661%, making it among the best-performing telecom stocks globally.

However, the TSX dividend stock has underperformed in recent years. Since June 2016, TELUS stock has fallen 22%. If we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 36%.

TELUS stock is currently down almost 50% from all-time highs, raising the forward yield to over 10%.

In 2025, it reported record free cash flow of $2.2 billion, up 19% year over year. In 2026, it aims to generate $2.45 billion in free cash flow.

Given an annual dividend expense of $2.6 billion, the payout ratio is more than 100%, forcing the Canadian telecom giant to suspend dividend hikes in the near-term.

Notably, TELUS is focused on lower balance sheet debt amid a challenging macro environment. The company is aggressively paying down debt, with its net debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) ratio improving to 3.4 times at the end of 2025, the lowest among its national peers.

Additionally:

It posted its 12th consecutive year of postpaid mobile churn below 1% in 2025.

TELUS has also added more than one million new customer connections for four consecutive years.

TELUS Health, a high-margin segment, delivered 15% revenue growth and 22% EBITDA growth in 2025.

TELUS Digital is generating roughly $150 million in annual cash flow and unlocking meaningful AI-driven cost synergies across the organization.

Why $50,000 in a single dividend stock is a high-risk strategy

Allocating $50,000 in a single stock, even one with TELUS’ track record, is a concentrated bet. TELUS itself acknowledged in its Q1 call that competitive pressure in wireless remains a real risk. Revenue growth has been modest, with consolidated service revenue growing just 1% year over year.

Dividend yields that look unusually high can sometimes be a warning sign rather than a gift. A high yield can mean the market is pricing in uncertainty about whether that dividend can be sustained.

TELUS management has already announced it is pausing dividend growth while it focuses on paying down debt. If you concentrate $50,000 in one stock and that company cuts its dividend, your passive income plan takes a serious hit overnight.

A smarter approach is to spread $50,000 across four or five quality Canadian dividend stocks. Think of names like Enbridge, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Fortis, Canadian National Railway, and Canadian Natural Resources.

A diversified basket yielding an average of 5% on a $50,000 investment still gets you close to that $2,500 per year in passive income.

Dividend investing is not about chasing the highest yield. It is about finding companies with the financial strength to keep paying and growing their dividends over time.

The best passive income portfolios are built with both conviction and caution working together.