Three TSX financial dividend stocks stand out right now because they pair resilient earnings with shareholder-friendly payout growth.

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy on the TSX Right Now

Power Corporation offers the highest yield here, plus diversification across major financial holdings, often at a discount.

Smart dividend investing doesn’t need to feel complicated. The best stocks usually do simple things well. They earn money through cycles, raise payouts when cash flow allows, and protect investors from chasing every hot trade on the market. Right now, three TSX dividend stocks look especially smart to buy, namely Intact Financial (TSX:IFC), iA Financial (TSX:IAG), and Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW).

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IFC

Intact looks like the quality pick. The dividend stock sells home, auto, business, and specialty insurance across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Insurance doesn’t sound exciting, but a well-run insurer can turn pricing power, underwriting discipline, and investment income into steady profits.

The latest quarter showed why Intact deserves attention. Net operating income (NOI) per share rose 8% to $4.33, while the combined ratio came in at 91.3%. In insurance, a combined ratio below 100% means the company made an underwriting profit before investment income. That’s a strong sign, especially when severe weather and claims costs keep pressuring the industry.

Intact also benefits from scale. It can spread risk across markets, price policies with better data, and lean on a strong distribution network. The dividend yield isn’t huge at about 2%, but the payout looks well supported. Investors buy Intact for quality first and income second. For investors who want a dependable compounder with a dividend attached, it looks like one of the smartest financial dividend stocks on the TSX.

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IAG

iA Financial brings more income and growth potential. The dividend stock offers insurance, wealth management, group benefits, auto and home warranty products, and dealer services. It has a strong base in Canada and a growing U.S. business. That mix gives investors more than one way to win.

The first quarter looked solid. Core diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 12% year over year to $3.25, and core return on equity reached 17.5% over the trailing 12 months. Management also raised the common dividend by 11%. That’s the kind of move dividend investors should notice, now yielding 2.3%.

iA Financial also trades at a valuation that can still look reasonable beside its growth, at just 17.6 times earnings at writing. The dividend stock has spent years building capital strength, buying back shares, and expanding in areas where it can earn attractive returns. Its dealer services business adds a different driver from traditional life insurance, which can help smooth results over time. Altogether, iA has improved its profile, and the dividend increase shows management still sees room to reward shareholders.

POW

Power Corporation is the broader, more diversified dividend stock. It gives investors access to Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial, wealth management, insurance, alternative assets, and fintech-related holdings. For investors who want one stock with several financial engines inside it, Power remains a practical option.

The latest quarter offered steady progress. First-quarter net earnings rose to $283.8 million from $233.8 million a year earlier. Assets under management and advisement reached $314 billion at the end of March, up 14.2% from last year. Earlier in 2026, Power also increased its quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.6675 per share, now yielding about 3%.

Power’s appeal comes from patience. It often trades at a discount to the value of its underlying holdings at just 21.5 times earnings. That can frustrate investors when the market doesn’t close the gap quickly. But it can also create an attractive entry point for those willing to collect the dividend and wait.

Bottom line

Intact, iA Financial, and Power Corporation are smart dividend stocks that don’t need to grab attention every day. They need strong businesses, reasonable payouts, and enough growth to keep income moving higher. And even now, $7,000 can bring in strong income to use towards compounding.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT IFC $277.09 25 $5.88 $147.00 Quarterly $6,927.25 IAG $190.41 36 $4.40 $158.40 Quarterly $6,854.76 POW $89.57 78 $2.68 $209.04 Quarterly $6,986.46

For TSX investors looking to buy right now, these three financial dividend stocks check those boxes well.