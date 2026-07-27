TFSA Income: 2 High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

Two high-yield Canadian stocks could help a TFSA start generating tax-free income that doesn’t reduce OAS or GIS.

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A $10,000 split could pay about $806 yearly, yet diversification matters because neither dividend is guaranteed.

Whitecap pays monthly from oil-and-gas cash flow, but the dividend can swing with commodity prices.

A dividend can do something rather sneaky inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). It can turn ordinary cash payments into a private paycheque that the CRA can’t nibble away through annual taxes. Build that income for long enough, and a modest portfolio can start covering bills without selling a single share.

The account provides the magic wrapper. Dividends and capital gains earned inside a TFSA are generally tax-free, even when withdrawn. According to the CRA, that income and those withdrawals also won’t affect federal income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS) or the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

Of course, the TFSA isn’t a bottomless snack bowl. The 2026 contribution limit is $7,000, although unused room carries forward. Withdrawals return as contribution room the following calendar year, so investors considering the $10,000 example below need at least that much available room.

Once the room is confirmed, yield alone shouldn’t make the decision. Investors should also examine free cash flow, dividend coverage, and whether the business can maintain its payment through a rough year. Reinvesting distributions can then buy more shares, creating a larger future TFSA paycheque. With that said, these two Canadian dividend stocks offer very different ways to begin.

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T

TELUS (TSX:T) pays investors to tolerate some discomfort. TELUS stock provides wireless, internet, television, security and digital health services, giving it recurring revenue from products Canadians use whether markets are cheerful or throwing a tantrum.

Its first-quarter free cash flow increased 19% year over year to $583 million. TELUS also maintained its approximately $2.45 billion free cash flow target for 2026, as capital spending declines, which could gradually provide more breathing room for its quarterly dividend.

At a recent price of about $14.50, the annualized $1.67 dividend produces an enormous 11.5% yield. That valuation reflects real concern about debt, competition and dividend coverage, however. TELUS has paused increases to the payment for now, so investors should treat the yield as an opportunity with a flashing caution light.

WCP

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) provides the portfolio’s second income engine. The producer owns oil and natural gas assets across Western Canada, with its combination with Veren creating a much larger operation and expanding its exposure to the Montney and Duvernay regions.

That added scale showed up in the first quarter. Production reached a record 391,416 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), while Whitecap generated $349 million in free funds flow. Dividends declared totalled $221.3 million, leaving some cash available for debt reduction and operations.

Whitecap pays $0.06 per share monthly, or $0.73 annually. At a recent $15.87 share price, that creates a 4.6% yield and a convenient monthly payment schedule, setting up a useful income example.

Bottom line

If you’re an investor with $10,000, an equal split would produce about $805.54 annually, for a blended yield near 8.1%. The two stocks shouldn’t form an entire TFSA, though. TELUS stock carries substantial debt and dividend-coverage risk, while Whitecap’s cash flow can fall with oil and natural-gas prices.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT T $14.53 344 $1.67 $575.72 Quarterly $4,998.32 WCP $15.87 315 $0.73 $229.82 Monthly $4,999.05 TOTAL — 659 — $805.54 — $9,997.37

Neither payment is guaranteed, however. For investors who can handle those risks within a diversified portfolio, today’s yields could purchase meaningful tax-free income. Reinvesting part of that cash while both companies work through their next growth phase could make the future TFSA paycheque considerably larger.