Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A Magnificent ETF I’d Buy for Relative Safety

A Magnificent ETF I’d Buy for Relative Safety

Seeking portfolio shelter from market storms? This Canadian monthly-dividend ETF blends fixed income and dividend stocks for a steady 3.9% yield and relative safety.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX:XTR) combines low-risk fixed income and equities across 10,167 securities for low-to-medium risk and broad North American diversification.
  • It limited its 2020 drawdown to 23.9% (vs. 33.9% for an identified all-equity broad market ETF) and capped three-year drawdown at 5.7%, delivering calmer investment rides.
  • The monthly dividend ETF pays a respectable annual yield with significantly positive total returns over 10 years -- ideal for income-focused, long-term investors in registered accounts.

When stock markets go on a wild rollercoaster ride, keeping your cool is easier said than done. While stocks and pure equity exchange traded funds (ETFs) can offer roaring growth, the occasionally sharp drawdowns along the way can test even the most resilient investor. If you are looking to smooth out the ride without parking your cash entirely on the sidelines, the iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX:XTR) is a magnificent monthly-dividend fund built for relative safety.

Managed by BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, overseeing more than US$15.3 trillion, the XTR ETF combines the safety of fixed income with the capital growth potential of dividend-paying stocks, while geographically diversifying your investment across two great economies in North America: Canada and the United States.

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

A Canadian ETF with a built-in defence system

The iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF deservedly carries a low-to-medium risk rating, making it a sensible core holding for conservative investors or anyone looking to dampen capital volatility in their portfolio.

Rather than picking individual assets manually, the XTR ETF splits its $380 million multi-asset portfolio across several ETF holdings to form a balanced mix of 50.9% fixed income and 49.1% equities.

The fund takes a “fund-of-funds” approach, investing in an impressive 10,167 underlying securities through 12 direct iShares ETFs. This gives Canadian investors instant geographic and asset-class diversification, allocating 62.2% of assets into Canada and 35.7% into the U.S. economy.

Its top three underlying ETF holdings do the heavy lifting for both growth and stability.

  • The iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (18% weighting) provides exposure to high-yielding U.S. dividend stocks for passive income and international growth.
  • The iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bonds Index ETF (13.8% weighting) contributes predictable income with low risk of capital losses.
  • The iShares MSCI Minimum Volatility Canada Index ETF (12% weighting) softens capital losses during market downswings while capturing upside during bull runs.

Rounding out the portfolio are nine other ETF holdings that add high-yield corporate bonds, Canadian government and provincial bonds, and dividend stocks to boost overall portfolio cash flow.

Historical safety during markets dowturns

The true test of a safe-haven ETF is how it behaves during market panics. When the 2020 pandemic crash hit, the all-equity iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC) suffered a stomach-churning maximum drawdown of 33.9%. By comparison, the XTR held up far better, experiencing a maximum drawdown of 23.9%.

That relative safety is a consistent trend. Over the past three years, XTR’s maximum drawdown was capped at 5.7%, whereas the XIC suffered a larger 11.6% drop from prior highs. Having that cushion helps calm nervous investors when market jitters take hold.

The XTR ETF combines monthly income with steady asset growth

Safety doesn’t mean entirely sacrificing equity returns. The XTR pays a reliable monthly dividend payout of $0.04 per share, yielding roughly 3.9% annually. It is fully eligible for registered retirement accounts, and setting up a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) allows long-term investors to compound payouts automatically.

Despite its high fixed-income allocation, the ETF hasn’t given up its ability to steadily grow assets over time. Over the past decade, total annual returns have been respectable, delivering double-digit total gains in four of those years and posting negative total returns in only two.

XTR ETF Historical Total Returns (2016-Ytd 2026)

Year2016201720182019202020212022202320242025YTD2026
Total Return13%6.5%-3.6%12.%2.6%10.34%-4.8%5.1%12.6%8.6%9%
XTR ETF Annual Total Returns: 2016 – Ytd 2026. Annual performance data from the fund’s 2025 annual report, and live market data.

To be transparent, there is a trade-off: fixed-income protection creates a drag during fiery bull markets. Over the past 10 years, a pure-equity XIC surged 225.7%, while the XTR delivered a more modest 78% total gain, dividends included.

Foolish bottom line

With a reasonable management expense ratio (MER) of 0.6% – costing about $6 per year for every $1,000 invested – the XTR ETF offers professional multi-asset management in one simple package. If you want consistent monthly passive income, reduced downside risk, and peace of mind during market storms, this ETF is an outstanding option for relative safety.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge Is Great, But I Think This Stock Could Be a Better Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge may be the safer dividend giant, but BCE’s beaten-down shares could offer the bigger rebound if its turnaround works.

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 24% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Allied Properties REIT is down sharply from its highs. Here is why this Canadian dividend stock could still be worth…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

What Your TFSA Could Look Like With $10,000 and Earning $41 in Monthly Income

| Joey Frenette

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) looks like the ultimate passive income play for Canadians in July and beyond.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

Analysts Agree These Canadian Stocks Are Strong Buys

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three very different Canadian stocks are drawing rare agreement from Bay Street analysts, and each has a clear growth engine…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Just $20,000 to Turn Your TFSA into a Reliable Cash-Generating Machine

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business models, healthy cash flows, and attractive dividend yields, these two monthly dividend stocks are excellent choices…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Dividend ETFs Could Be the Simplest Way to Defend Your Portfolio

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Dividend investing isn't a perfect strategy, but it's "good enough" for beginner investors.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

A TFSA Pick Yielding 6.2% With Dependable Cash Payments

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Vital Infrastructure Properties is a top TFSA stock that's benefitting from strong industry trends in healthcare real estate.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Champion Down 15% for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A beaten-down Canadian food dividend payer could reward patient investors with income today and a potential rebound tomorrow.

Read more »