Most Canadians will never hit $1 million in retirement savings. But with the right TFSA strategy, you may not need to.

The TFSA Balance You’ll Probably Need to Retire in Canada

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When stacked with Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) payments, a $300,000 TFSA can support over $50,000 in annual retirement income.

A TFSA balance of $500,000, invested wisely, can generate $1,667 per month in completely tax-free income using the 4% withdrawal rule.

The average Canadian retires with roughly $272,000 in total savings, far short of the $1 million benchmark most people chase.

The dream of retiring with $1 million in the bank is deeply embedded in the Canadian financial psyche.

However, recent data tells a much more sobering story. According to a Money.ca report, the average Canadian retires with approximately $272,000 in total savings.

Here’s the good news: you likely do not need $1 million to retire comfortably. What you do need is the right account, a realistic target, and the right investments to get you there.

Your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the most powerful retirement tool most Canadians are still underusing.

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Why $500,000 in your TFSA is the real magic number

Let’s set a concrete, achievable goal: $500,000 inside your TFSA by retirement.

Why that number? It comes down to the 4% rule, a widely used retirement spending guideline that says you can withdraw 4% of your portfolio each year without running out of money over a 30-year retirement.

Run the math on $500,000 at a 4% withdrawal rate, and you get $20,000 per year. That works out to $1,667 per month in steady, reliable income.

That $1,667 per month is completely tax-free. Unlike Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) withdrawals, which are added to your taxable income, TFSA income never triggers a tax bill.

More importantly, it does not count toward the income threshold that triggers clawbacks of your Old Age Security (OAS) payments by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Supplement your TFSA with the CPP payout

A $20,000 annual income from your TFSA is designed to work alongside the government programs, such as the CPP.

As of early 2026, the average monthly CPP payment for a new recipient at age 65 sits at roughly $925, while the maximum OAS payment is around $718 per month.

Combined, a typical retiree can realistically expect around $1,500 per month from government benefits, which translates to an annual payout of $18,000.

If we combine the annual TFSA payout and the government benefits, your total annual income will be around $36,000. Add in another $20,000 from the RRSP (given the 4% rule and a $500,000 balance), and the total annual income will be around $56,000.

Build a $500,000 TFSA with quality growth stocks

The total cumulative TFSA contribution room has risen to $109,000 in 2026. If you invest $7,000 each year and earn a compounded annual growth rate of 12%, it will take you 20 years to cross the $500,000 threshold.

It’s essential to identify quality businesses with durable competitive advantages, consistent cash flow growth, and the ability to compound quietly over time.

One stock that fits that description well is StorageVault Canada (TSX:SVI).

Valued at a market cap of $1.72 billion, StorageVault is Canada’s largest self-storage company. It owns and operates 270 storage locations and over 5,000 portable storage units across the country.

In the first quarter (Q1), the company grew same-store revenue by 6.6% year over year, while net operating income grew 5.4%. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) rose 7.7% to $18.3 million.

In the last 10 years, the TSX stock has returned over 400% to shareholders. It is forecast to grow its AFFO from $90.52 million in 2025 to $101.4 million in 2027.

If the Canadian stock is priced at 20 times forward AFFO, it could deliver 20% returns over the next 12 months.

The Foolish takeaway

Set a goal of $500,000 inside your TFSA. Invest consistently in quality growth businesses like StorageVault that generate real cash flow and compound over time. Let the 4% rule work in your favour. And let your CPP and OAS benefits fill in the rest.

That approach is not complicated. But when executed with discipline, it is a plan that can genuinely get you to financial independence faster than you might expect, without taking on unnecessary risk.