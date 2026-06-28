This 7.1% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

For just over $10 a unit, new investors can pick up shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN) and start collecting $0.06 per unit in monthly distributions. That works out to a 7.1% annualized yield. Getting paid every month to wait for a turnaround? This high-yield passive-income opportunity gets a dividend investor’s attention.

But let’s be honest — a yield north of 7% in any trading environment demands a closer look. Here’s what’s really going on under the hood.

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Allied Properties REIT: From a yield trap to a sustainable payer

Just a few months ago, Allied Properties REIT’s distribution yield had ballooned to nearly 14% — a classic red flag. When a yield gets that high, the market is usually telling you something isn’t right. And it wasn’t.

In December 2025, the Canadian office REIT’s trustees made the difficult but necessary call: slash the distribution by 60% to $0.06 per unit monthly. The office REIT had been suffering from persistently low occupancy rates, declining rental revenue, and high debt-servicing costs that were eating up distributable cash flow. By the third quarter of 2025, its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio sat at a staggering 106.4% — meaning it was paying out more cash than it was sustainably bringing in.

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That wasn’t sustainable. A dividend cut, while painful in the short term, is often the smartest move a management team can make to preserve long-term value.

The new appeal: An 88.3% AFFO payout and a deep discount

Fast forward to today, and the income investment thesis on AP.UN units looks considerably cleaner. Excluding condominium-related items and non-cash adjustments, Allied’s AFFO payout ratio for the first quarter of 2026 came in at a much more comfortable 88.3%. That suggests the new $0.06 monthly distribution is now well covered by recurring distributable cash flow.

Here’s where it gets interesting for value seekers. Allied Properties REIT’s net asset value (NAV) stood at $22.90 per unit as of March 31, 2026. With units trading around $10.30, investors can buy in at a 55% discount to NAV.

That’s a massive risk discount. Is the market overreacting?

Occupancy, asset sales, and the REIT’s outlook

Going into the second quarter of 2026, the REIT’s in-place occupancy rate sits at 85%, right within management’s 84–86% guidance for the year. However, management notes that occupancy could dip to 82% in the second quarter due to a potential lease non-renewal. That’s a speed bump worth watching.

Allied is also in the midst of executing a $500 million non-core asset disposition plan. During the first quarter, it closed $46 million in sales, with more expected throughout the year. Management’s goal is to deleverage the balance sheet and strengthen the foundation for a recovery. But asset sales also shrink the portfolio faster than new developments can replenish it — a trade-off that investors need to weigh.

The good news? Management reported improved leasing momentum during the May earnings call. And following a $560 million equity raise in February — including a $400 million public offering and a $160 million private placement to AIMCo — the REIT has significantly bolstered its liquidity position.

The Foolish bottom line

Allied Properties REIT is a high-yield monthly dividend stock that isn’t a risk-free bet. Same-property net operating income is expected to shrink by single-digit percentage points this year, and the office market’s recovery promise remains uneven. Leadership transitions — including a recent CFO change and the founder’s retirement — add another layer of uncertainty.

But if you’re willing and able to tolerate some volatility, this monthly dividend stock offers a compelling risk/reward proposition. You’re getting paid 7.1% annually while you wait for occupancy to stabilize, debt to come down, and the market to eventually recognize the deep discount to NAV on AP.UN units.

Sometimes the best time to buy a monthly payer is when it’s out of favour — as long as the payout is supported and the assets underneath still have value. On both counts, Allied Properties REIT is starting to check the right boxes.