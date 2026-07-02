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What the Typical 25-Year-Old Canadian Has Saved in a TFSA and RRSP

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is a fantastic buy for any long-term-focused TFSA or RRSP.

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Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • In your mid-20s, focus on getting started without pressure—prioritize the TFSA over the RRSP if you’re in a low tax bracket, and invest what you can after covering living costs and debt.
  • Keep it simple with high-quality, reasonably valued holdings; a dividend ETF like VDY can be an easy starter option, offering broad exposure to Canadian dividend payers with a ~3.2% yield and strong recent performance.

For someone in their mid-20s, it’s more about meeting the high costs of living or even paying off some of that student loan debt, rather than stashing away some extra cash for that TFSA or RRSP.

Indeed, for those with some extra dry powder to invest after paying off the bills with a paycheque, contributing to a TFSA or RRSP and investing the proceeds is a very wise move that would put one well ahead, perhaps even miles ahead, of most people in their age group. Indeed, it’s a good idea to get started as soon as humanly possible. But for someone who’s around 25 years old, there’s certainly no pressure, especially since one’s career is just getting started.

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Starting to invest in one’s mid-20s is wise

With decades of paycheques likely to come flowing in (or maybe AI will start cutting some cheques in the distant future), beginner investors certainly have time on their side and, with that, smart risks can be taken. By smart risks, I mean high-quality growth stocks that have what it takes to keep growing profits at an above-average rate, rather than a speculative AI IPO that’s really hard to value. Any way you look at it, the age of 25 is a fantastic time to get started investing.

And while you don’t have to go for growth, many do choose to, especially given the explosive momentum we’ve witnessed across the tech and AI scene in recent years. Of course, valuation should not go ignored, no matter how impressive the narrative is or the potential total addressable market (or TAM).

While it can be hard to avoid the fear of missing out (FOMO) on a red-hot stock that only seems to know how to move higher, new investors should focus on investing in what they know and what can be identified as undervalued in a market where there’s surely no shortage of those willing to speculate. Indeed, there’s a fine line between speculating and investing. And, for new investors, I hope you choose to invest rather than take a chance on something that could lead to losses very quickly.

Don’t sweat it as a younger investor. Just have a plan and get started!

For someone in their mid-20s, I expect maybe something in the ballpark of $10,000 in the TFSA. As for the RRSP, maybe something similar? It’s hard to tell. Either way, with inflation raging and affordability becoming a growing concern, I think there’s no pressure to top up either account.

For someone who’s younger, I do think the TFSA is a better account to prioritize than the RRSP, especially for students engaged in part-time employment.

Why? These folks can expect to make more with time, not less. And, with that, RRSP contributions made when one is in a lower tax bracket, I think, make less sense, given the risk of getting dinged more from a withdrawal when one’s in a much higher bracket in a few years down the road.

As for what to invest in, I like something simple, like the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY). It’s a potent basket of dividend payers, and while new investors should prioritize growth over income, I do think that it’s nice to get a feel of how dividends and dividend growth can work for you, especially when capital gains become harder to come by.

As it turns out, the VDY has been crushing the TSX Index of late, thanks to its exposure to Canadian banks and pipelines. These days, dividend payers also gain greatly! With a nice 3.2% yield and a whopping 22% gain in the books for 2026 so far, perhaps the VDY ought to be a go-to for new investors who want the best of both worlds.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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