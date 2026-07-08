Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Company Set to Profit From the $725 Billion Data Centre Buildout

1 Canadian Company Set to Profit From the $725 Billion Data Centre Buildout

A $725 billion AI capex boom may reward the companies owning the land, power, and data-centre infrastructure underneath it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • AI growth needs physical infrastructure like data centres, fibre, and power, not just chips and software.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure owns global data assets and is expanding into behind-the-meter power for AI sites.
  • It offers a near-5% yield while data-segment cash flow grows, but valuation and project execution still matter.

A $725 billion spending wave could reshape far more than the technology sector.

Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms are collectively expected to allocate roughly that amount to capital expenditures in 2026 as they race to build the infrastructure needed for artificial intelligence (AI). Much of that money is expected to flow into data centres, chips, cloud capacity, and the systems that support AI growth.

Yet the bigger story could be who owns the infrastructure underneath it.

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence

Source: Getty Images

Land over everything

Data centres need land, power, fibre, and cooling. They need reliable connections to customers and grids. Furthermore, they need huge amounts of capital from investors willing to fund projects that can take years to develop.

The International Energy Agency expects data centre electricity consumption to roughly double from 485 terawatt-hours in 2025 to 950 terawatt-hours in 2030. AI-focused data centres are expected to grow even faster, with electricity consumption tripling over that period.

That turns the data centre boom into a classic infrastructure problem. It’s simply not enough for companies to order more chips. Those chips need to sit inside buildings connected to power and communications networks. The companies that can finance, own, and operate those assets could become long-term winners.

BIP

For Canadian investors, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) looks like one of the clearest ways to invest in that trend.

BIP stock owns and operates essential assets across utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure. The company’s portfolio is built around long-life assets with contracted or regulated revenue, which is exactly the kind of structure investors often want when chasing a long-term theme.

The data centre angle is not small. BIP stock says its infrastructure network includes telecom towers, fibre optic cable, and data centres around the world. It lists 308,000 operational telecom sites, 77,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable, and 150 data centres.

BIP stock also says it develops and operates data centres across multiple continents through platforms including Compass and Data4. Together, those businesses support more than 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of contracted capacity and more than 3.5 GW of development potential.

More to come

During the first quarter of 2026, BIP stock said its $5 billion strategic partnership with Bloom Energy to install up to one GW of behind-the-meter power generation had advanced further. The company signed an additional $430 million capital expenditure project, bringing total committed capital expenditures under that framework to about $1.6 billion.

The broader BIP stock platform has since expanded its Bloom Energy AI infrastructure power partnership to $25 billion. The agreement is meant to finance power projects for AI infrastructure as data centre operators look to fuel cells, nuclear, renewables, and other power sources to meet rising demand.

To fund all this, BIP stock generated funds from operations (FFO) of US$709 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from US$646 million a year earlier. FFO per unit rose to US$0.90 from US$0.82. The data segment was the standout. BIP stock said FFO from its data segment increased 46% year over year in the first quarter. BIP stock also gives investors income while they wait. Brookfield Infrastructure declared a 6% increase in its dividend from the prior year, now yielding 4.9% at writing.

Bottom line

The long-term setup remains attractive. AI spending may start with chips and cloud software, but the real buildout needs data centres, fibre, land, power, and capital. BIP stock sits closer to that foundation than most TSX stocks.

A pullback could give long-term investors a better chance to buy the infrastructure behind the AI boom while the $725 billion buildout is still unfolding.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Companies That Keep Raising Their Dividends Year After Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two Canadian dividend growers with very different businesses show how a long streak can come from either cyclical cash flow…

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Stocks for Beginners

The $109,000 TFSA Milestone: How Do You Stack Up?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The $109,000 TFSA limit sounds huge, but CRA data shows most Canadians are far below it, leaving plenty of catch-up…

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Stocks for Beginners

How Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Could Grow to $280,000 or More

| Jitendra Parashar

Two growth-focused TSX stocks could help a 2026 TFSA contribution snowball over time.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

The Average Canadian TFSA Balance at Age 60: Here’s What It Tells Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $45,109 TFSA balance at 60 is common, but the bigger point is you still have time to grow it…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Company Set to Soar From the $1 Trillion Data Centre Buildout

| Jitendra Parashar

Data centre expansion is creating a long runway for this Canadian company’s next growth phase.

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Top TSX Stocks

The Economy Is Slowing: 2 TSX Stocks I’d Still Buy Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

The economy is slowing, but these two TSX stocks offer defensive strength, long-term growth, and reasons to keep buying today.

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Stocks for Beginners

How Much Does a Typical 45-Year-Old Have Saved in Their TFSA and RRSP?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA room can look huge by 45, but the real opportunity is using the next 20 years to compound.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Company Set to Profit From the $650 Billion Data Centre Buildout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Big Tech’s US$650 billion AI buildout could hit a hard limit: electricity, making nuclear fuel a quiet beneficiary.

Read more »