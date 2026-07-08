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How Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Could Grow to $280,000 or More

Two growth-focused TSX stocks could help a 2026 TFSA contribution snowball over time.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • Even a single TFSA contribution can go much further when it is backed by durable long-term growers.
  • Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) still looks like a proven compounder despite its sharp share-price pullback.
  • Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) is riding the electrification and data-centre demand with powerful earnings growth.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) could be far more powerful than most investors realize. One annual contribution might not seem like much today, but when it’s invested in fundamentally solid businesses that keep growing year after year, the long-term results could be remarkable.

And thanks to the power of tax-free compounding, even a single 2026 TFSA contribution could potentially snowball into $280,000 or more over the long run, especially when combined with enough time and the right investments. But to achieve this, we shouldn’t try to predict the next market fad or chase stocks that have already skyrocketed. Instead, it’s about owning high-quality companies with durable competitive advantages, strong execution, and plenty of room to expand for years to come.

In this article, I’ll highlight two such TSX growth stocks that could help you maximize the long-term wealth-building potential of your TFSA.

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Source: Getty Images

Constellation Software stock

The first stock I’d look at for turning a single TFSA contribution into long-term wealth is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). This Toronto-based company owns and operates a huge collection of vertical market software businesses that sell mission-critical tools across more than 100 niche markets.

As of July 7, CSU stock traded at around $2,848 per share with a market cap of over $60 billion. Even after a rough 12 months that left the stock down about 43%, the business itself keeps expanding.

In the first quarter of 2026, Constellation’s revenue climbed 20% year-over-year (YoY) to US$3.2 billion with the help of acquisitions and stable organic growth. Its quarterly net profit attributable to common shareholders jumped to US$367 million from US$136 million a year ago, while cash flow from operations rose 9% YoY to US$897 million. Those strong numbers show the company is still turning scale into real profits and cash.

Just as important, Constellation still has plenty of room to keep compounding. Its recent DerbySoft and Finastra-related deals show it is staying aggressive while sticking to the disciplined acquisition playbook that built this business. Given that, a big pullback in CSU’s share price does not erase that long-term engine.

For TFSA investors with patience, this looks like the strong, high-quality compounder that could reward a very long holding period.

Hammond Power stock

If you want a growth stock for your TFSA with more operating momentum today, Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) could be worth considering. This transformer maker sells dry-type transformers and power-quality products used across industrial facilities, utilities, and data centres.

Currently, HPS stock trades at $314.02 per share with a market cap of roughly $2.9 billion. Its shares have already surged nearly 147% in the last year, which shows just how strong the demand for its products has become.

That strength in HPS stock is showing up clearly in its financial growth trends. In the first quarter, Hammond’s sales jumped by 31.5% YoY to $265 million, driven by strong demand in the United States and Mexico. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed to $41 million, or 15.5% of sales, while adjusted earnings reached $2.08 per share. These trends clearly suggest the business is not only growing quickly but also becoming more profitable.

Beyond that, the company is continuing to focus on long-term growth prospects. Its acquisition of AEG Power Solutions gives it a wider platform in power quality and conversion, which should help it serve more customers across the electrical value chain.

With electrification trends still building and artificial intelligence (AI) data-centre investment remaining strong, HPS stock has plenty of runway left. That demand environment could keep rewarding Hammond’s investors for years, making it a great stock to buy now, even after its huge rally.

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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