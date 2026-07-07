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5 Canadian Stocks Beginners Can Buy and Hold Forever

These Canadian stocks offer a strong mix of stability, steady income, and long-term growth, making them ideal investments for beginners.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Investing for the long term in high-quality companies is a straightforward and effective way for beginners to build wealth.
  • Backed by solid fundamentals, resilient operations, steady earnings growth, and reliable dividends, these Canadian stocks stand out as compelling investments.
  • For beginners, owning businesses with proven business models can make it easier to ride out market volatility and benefit from the power of compounding.

One of the biggest mistakes beginners make is chasing the next hot stock. While that approach can be tempting, long-term wealth is usually built by owning top Canadian stocks and giving them time to grow.

The best Canadian stocks for beginners are the companies with proven business models, durable competitive advantages, consistent earnings growth, and the financial strength to weather economic downturns. Over time, these businesses can reward shareholders through capital appreciation, growing dividends, and compounding.

In this context, here are high-quality Canadian stocks beginners can buy and hold forever.

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Canadian stock for beginners #1: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) could be a great choice for beginners. The utility giant offers a solid combination of income and stability, and also has significant growth prospects.

It is engaged in regulated electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, which provides predictable revenue and robust cash flows. Since most of its earnings come from regulated operations, Fortis is less vulnerable to economic downturns, giving it stability. Thanks to its predictable cash flows, the company has increased its dividend annually for more than five decades.

Fortis will invest $28.8 billion over the next five years to expand its regulated assets, supporting future earnings and dividend growth. Growing electricity demand, asset optimization, and a strong balance sheet further strengthen its growth story.

Canadian stock for beginners #2: Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is one of Canada’s leading electricity transmission and distribution companies, and a compelling stock for beginners. Its regulated business provides stability and predictable cash flow, enabling it to reward shareholders with consistent dividend growth. Moreover, its steady earnings growth supports its share price.

Hydro One is well-positioned to deliver solid growth. Hydro One’s growing rate base, ongoing investments in grid modernization, multi-billion-dollar capital plan, and electrification initiatives are expected to support steady growth over time. H stock is expected to keep growing its dividend over time. Moreover, solid earnings will support its share price.

Canadian stock for beginners #3: Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) could be a solid stock for beginners. Its defensive business, steady payouts, and a solid long-term growth potential make it a compelling investment. Canada’s leading food and pharmacy retailer has delivered impressive returns, with its stock surging about 133% over the past three years.

The retailer is expanding its store network, enhancing its product assortment, and increasing its presence in discount formats, all of which augur well for growth. In addition, its attractive loyalty rewards program, growing penetration of private-label products, and expanding digital platforms should continue supporting its growth. In addition, Loblaw’s focus on driving efficiency and divesting non-core businesses will boost earnings and support its payouts and stock price.

Canadian stock for beginners #4: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another attractive stock for beginners, offering income and growth. The oil and gas producer owns high-quality assets that generate significant free cash flow across commodity price cycles. The energy company has consistently raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years, supported by its diversified asset base and disciplined capital allocation.

Notably, its long-life, low-decline assets, growing production, and strategic acquisitions will likely drive its distributions in the years ahead. In addition, the company’s commitment to debt reduction and undeveloped land holdings provides a solid foundation for steady growth and will likely support its payouts.

Canadian stock for beginners #5: Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is another reliable stock for beginners. The Canadian banking giant has delivered strong operating performance across economic cycles. As a result, TD stock price has gained over 72% in a year. The bank has been paying dividends for over a century and has increased them at an average annual rate of about 8% over the past decade. Its payouts are supported by a diversified revenue base, helping cushion earnings during economic slowdowns.

TD’s stock price is likely to gain over time as its business expands. Its growing loan and deposit volumes, increasing trading and fee income, and lower credit-loss provisions will drive solid earnings growth. Looking ahead, TD’s diversified revenue, operating efficiency, and focus on accretive acquisitions position it well for steady earnings growth and solid dividend payouts.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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