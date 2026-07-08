Brookfield (TSX:BN) offers a great mix of real assets, recurring earnings, and strong long-term growth potential, helping explain why smart money has been piling into this TSX stock.

Billionaires Are Dumping Tesla and Loading Up on This TSX Stock

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With US$188 billion ready to invest and management buying back over US$1 billion of shares, Brookfield could continue to compound wealth in the long run.

When billionaire investors make portfolio changes, they’re usually thinking years ahead, not weeks. While many hedge fund managers and billionaire investors have trimmed or moved away from Tesla in recent quarters, others have been building sizeable positions in Brookfield (TSX:BN). That signals a growing preference for businesses backed by real assets, recurring fee income, and multiple long-term growth drivers rather than relying on a single high-growth stock.

For retail investors, that raises an obvious question: Could Brookfield offer a better long-term opportunity than Tesla today?

The answer may come down to the kind of growth investors want. While Tesla still offers exciting long-term possibilities, Brookfield provides greater stability through a global portfolio of hard assets, steady cash flow, growing asset-management fees, and a huge pool of capital ready to deploy when markets become volatile.

Let’s take a closer look at Brookfield’s financial growth trends and fundamental outlook to see why this TSX stock could be a stronger long-term bet today for investors seeking durable compounding.

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Why Brookfield stock stands out

Unlike Tesla, Brookfield isn’t dependent on the success of one product or technology. In fact, its business spans three major segments: asset management, wealth solutions, and operating businesses across infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate, and private equity. That diversification has helped the company generate consistent earnings through different market cycles while creating multiple avenues for long-term growth.

BN stock has surged by 116% over the last three years, reflecting investors’ growing confidence in its robust business model. As a result, the stock now trades at $62.28 per share with a market cap of $152 billion.

The ongoing trend in Brookfield’s financials highlights that strength. In the first quarter of 2026, the company posted total net income of US$1 billion, up sharply from US$215 million a year ago. More importantly, its distributable earnings before realizations rose 7% year-over-year (YoY) to US$1.4 billion, while total distributable earnings held steady at a robust US$1.6 billion.

Asset management continues to shine

Brookfield’s asset management business remains its biggest growth engine. In the latest quarter, the segment’s fee-bearing capital climbed 12% YoY to US$614 billion, helping its fee-related earnings increase 11%.

Its fundraising also remains impressive as the company has raised US$67 billion year-to-date, including a massive US$40 billion investment mandate from Just Group. Brookfield also secured another US$6 billion in April for its latest flagship private equity fund.

Meanwhile, the company’s wealth solutions business is also becoming increasingly important. It generated US$430 million in distributable earnings in the first quarter, while the acquisition of Just Group increased Brookfield’s insurance assets to US$180 billion. That gives it an even larger pool of long-term capital to invest across its global platform.

Management is backing the stock

Interestingly, Brookfield repurchased more than US$1 billion worth of BN and Brookfield Asset Management shares during the first few months of 2026, showing management’s confidence in the company’s long-term value.

Brookfield also finished the March quarter with US$188 billion of deployable capital, including cash, available credit facilities, and committed private fund capital. That financial power gives the company plenty of flexibility to invest when attractive opportunities emerge.

Foolish takeaway

Clearly, Brookfield offers a very different path to long-term returns than Tesla. Rather than depending on one disruptive technology, the company earns money from a diverse collection of investment funds, operating businesses, and real assets worldwide.

That helps explain why Brookfield stock has been attracting interest from many billionaire investors. And if the business maintains this momentum, it could prove to be one of the smartest TSX stocks to own for the long haul.