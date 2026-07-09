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1 Way to Use Your TFSA to Turn a $7,000 Contribution Into More

A single $7,000 TFSA deposit can become a lot more than “safe cash” if you put compounding to work.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Leaving TFSA money in cash feels safe, but inflation quietly erodes what it can buy.
  • Investing that $7,000 for decades can turn it into tens of thousands tax-free through compounding.
  • Constellation Software is a long-term compounder built on disciplined acquisitions, but it’s pricey and can pull back.

A $7,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution can sit in cash, and for many investors, that’s exactly what it’s been doing. But did you ever stop to think not just that it’s losing money from sitting there (hello, inflation), but that investors can start building something much larger?

The TFSA is easy to underuse. Many use it as just a place to park spare cash. However, it can hold qualified investments, including stocks and exchange-traded funds. Growth inside the account is tax-free, and withdrawals are generally tax-free. So, the real question is not only whether to contribute, but what investors want that contribution to accomplish.

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

What are your goals?

For a short-term goal, cash may make sense. However, that’s not most of us. For a long-term goal, cash can become the problem. Inflation chips away at purchasing power. Market dips scare investors into waiting. Before long, a $7,000 contribution still sits there, safe but not doing much heavy lifting.

The better TFSA strategy is to use time. A $7,000 contribution invested at an average annual return of 8% would grow to more than $32,000 over 20 years, before fees. At 10%, it would become more than $47,000! Those numbers are not promises, but they do show why compounding can turn one annual contribution into a much larger tax-free asset.

That means investors should avoid chasing the most exciting stock of the week. Instead, look for companies that can reinvest, acquire, grow cash flow, and build value over many years. The goal then becomes to give that money a chance to grow over the next decade or two.

CSU

Investors looking for that kind of long-term compounder may want to look at Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). CSU stock acquires, manages, and builds vertical market software businesses. These companies serve specific industries, including public-sector agencies, utilities, healthcare providers, education, hospitality, construction, and other specialized markets.

The model sounds simple, but it’s hard to copy. CSU stock buys software businesses, holds them, and improves them over time. Many of these companies serve customers that rely on specialized systems to run daily operations. Switching software can be expensive, risky, and disruptive. That can make revenue stickier than investors might expect.

This is why the company suits a growth-focused TFSA. A TFSA rewards patience, and CSU stock does, too, as long as management keeps finding strong acquisitions and reinvesting cash well. Its growth engine does not depend on one hot product or one market fad. It comes from a long-running acquisition strategy that has worked for decades.

Looking ahead

The latest results show the machine still has momentum. In the first quarter of 2026, CSU stock’s revenue increased 20% to US$3.18 billion. Free cash flow available to shareholders rose 44% to US$733 million. That cash flow is the number investors should remember. CSU stock says its objective is to invest all free cash flow available to shareholders into acquisitions that meet its hurdle rate. In short? Returns through reinvestment over and over again.

Investors looking for long-term compounding may see something more interesting than your average dividend stock. Each acquisition adds another business to the platform. More cash flow gives CSU stock more capital to pursue future deals. Over time, that can create a powerful loop: acquire, improve, generate cash, then acquire again.

The main risk is valuation. CSU stock trades at about 50 times trailing earnings. That is a premium price as investors are paying for quality, discipline, and a long track record. If organic growth slows, acquisition opportunities become harder to find, integration disappoints, or software valuations stay high, the stock could pull back. Artificial intelligence could also change how software is built, priced, and sold, so investors should watch whether it pressures margins or acquisition economics.

Foolish takeaway

Still, CSU stock remains one of the clearest examples of what a long-term TFSA stock can look like. A $7,000 contribution does not need a huge dividend to become meaningful. It needs a business that can keep reinvesting at attractive rates and give compounding enough time to work.

CSU stock is expensive, and it will not suit every investor. For Canadians using a TFSA to build wealth over years, not months, a pullback in CSU stock could create the kind of opportunity worth watching closely.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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