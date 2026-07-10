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2 Dividend Stocks to Hold Comfortably for the Next 5 Years

You don’t need a flashy 7% yield to make a $100,000 portfolio feel productive if the dividends are dependable.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Reliable dividends come from essential businesses with durable cash flow, not the biggest yield on the screen.
  • Hydro One offers regulated, need-to-have electricity earnings and steady dividend growth, though it’s not cheap.
  • CIBC adds a long dividend track record and improving profits, but credit losses can rise if the economy weakens.

If you’re an investor with a $100,000 portfolio, you don’t need a 7% yield to feel useful. That portfolio needs dividends that investors can still trust five years from now.

That’s the real test. A big yield can look exciting today, but it can quickly become a problem if earnings weaken, debt costs rise, or the payout starts looking stretched. A comfortable dividend stock should do something different. It should give investors less reason to check the share price every week.

four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

More important than ever

That kind of comfort feels harder to find when household costs keep rising. Statistics Canada reported that the Consumer Price Index rose 3.2% year over year in May, while food purchased from stores rose 4.3%. Food purchased from stores has now outpaced headline inflation for sixteen straight months.

So, income still has a place in a long-term portfolio. Dividend stocks can help investors turn savings into a stream of cash. Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), those dividends can also be reinvested more efficiently.

Investors should look for three things. The business should provide something people still need in a weaker economy. The dividend should be supported by earnings, cash flow, or regulated returns. The company should also have a clear path through inflation, interest rate changes, and market volatility. Hydro One (TSX:H) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) both offer that kind of portfolio role.

H

Hydro One stock is built for investors who want stability before excitement. The company is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider. It serves about 1.5 million customers, covers a service territory spanning 75% of Ontario, and says it helps energize roughly 40% of Canada’s economy.

Hydro One stock made $715 million of capital investments in the first quarter of 2026 and placed $484 million of new assets in service. The company continues investing in infrastructure that can support future regulated earnings and, over time, future dividend growth.

The dividend has already moved higher. Hydro One declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3531 per share for June 2026, up from $0.3331 earlier in the year. That brings it to a yield of 2.4%, and it trades at 25.7 times earnings. So, it’s not bargain-bin level. The main risks are regulation, interest rates, debt costs, and weather-related expenses. Hydro One stock also depends on regulators, so it cannot simply raise prices whenever costs climb. Still, its business is essential, its earnings are regulated, and its growth comes from the infrastructure Ontario still needs.

CM

CIBC stock offers a different kind of dividend comfort. The bank is more exposed to the economy than Hydro One. It lends to households and businesses, manages wealth, operates capital markets businesses, and depends on credit quality staying manageable. That makes it more cyclical than a regulated utility.

Yet CIBC stock also has something dividend investors should respect. The bank says it has not missed a regular dividend since its first dividend payment in 1868. The latest results also support more dividend growth. In the second quarter of 2026, CIBC stock reported adjusted net income of $2.47 billion, up 23% from a year earlier. Its common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio was 13.6%, giving the bank a solid capital buffer if credit losses rise.

The dividend remains strong. CIBC stock declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share for July 2026, now yielding 2.6% while trading at 16.3 times earnings. Meanwhile, the main risk is the Canadian consumer. If unemployment rises, housing stress worsens, or business borrowers weaken, CIBC stock could face higher credit losses. Bank stocks can also fall quickly when investors worry about the economy. Even with that risk, CIBC stock looks like a solid five-year dividend hold for investors who want exposure to Canada’s banking system.

Bottom line

Hydro One stock and CIBC stock are not the same kind of dividend stock. One offers regulated electricity stability. The other offers bank earnings, capital strength, and one of Canada’s longest dividend records.

Together, they show what comfortable dividend investing can look like. Over the next five years, the best move may be to own businesses that can keep paying, keep adapting, and keep giving shareholders a reason to stay patient.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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