Enbridge has mutiple catalysts that position it well to deliver solid earnings and DCF growth over the next 3 years.

Where I See Enbridge Stock Heading Over the Next 3 Years

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With regulated and contracted assets, Enbridge is expected to maintain its dividend growth streak.

The ongoing momentum in its liquids pipeline business, rising energy demand, and a large backlog of growth projects augur well for growth.

Enbridge stock has delivered solid capital gains over the past three years and returned significant cash to its shareholders.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has rewarded investors with solid capital appreciation and higher dividend payments. Over the past three years, the energy infrastructure giant has delivered nearly 95% in capital gains, comfortably outperforming the broader Canadian equity market.

The company’s consistent dividend increases have made its returns even more attractive, positioning it as one of the TSX’s most reliable long-term investments.

Looking ahead, with energy demand surging as artificial intelligence (AI) data centres expand, a resilient pipeline business generating stable cash flows, and a long-standing commitment to annual dividend growth, Enbridge stock appears well-positioned to sustain its upward trajectory.

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Enbridge has multiple catalysts to keep growing earnings and DCF

Enbridge is well-positioned to deliver steady growth over the next three years while continuing to reward shareholders with higher dividend payments.

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Recent geopolitical tensions, including the conflict involving Iran, have strengthened the importance of secure and reliable energy supply chains. As countries look to diversify their sources of oil and natural gas, North American energy exports are expected to benefit from this long-term structural trend.

Enbridge is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. Its vast pipeline and storage network connect major energy-producing regions with key domestic and international markets. As demand for secure energy supplies continues to grow, higher utilization of its infrastructure should drive its earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF).

Enbridge is also likely to benefit from rising natural gas demand. Notably, the coal-to-gas shift, the expansion of AI data centres, industrial development, and rising LNG feed-gas requirements are driving natural gas demand. Enbridge continues to invest in natural gas infrastructure, with new projects largely backed by long-term contracts that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

Supporting Enbridge’s investment case is its resilient business model. Most of its earnings come from regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts, which shield cash flows from commodity price volatility. Its diversified infrastructure serves more than 75% of North American refineries and transports about 20% of the continent’s natural gas. This scale creates significant competitive advantages and high barriers to entry.

Further supporting its long-term outlook is a secured $39 billion capital project backlog. This provides strong visibility into future earnings, cash flow growth, and dividend increases.

With multiple growth drivers, a resilient business model, and a large pipeline of contracted projects, Enbridge could deliver steady earnings growth over the coming years, supporting its share price.

Enbridge to maintain its dividend growth streak

Enbridge is one of the most reliable dividend stocks on the TSX. The energy infrastructure giant has paid dividends for more than 70 consecutive years and has increased its payout every year since 1995. Further, the energy infrastructure company is well-positioned to continue growing its dividends in the years ahead.

Management expects 2026 EBITDA to come in between $20.2 billion and $20.8 billion. Looking beyond 2026, Enbridge expects its earnings and cash flow to increase by roughly 5% annually, providing the financial strength to continue rewarding shareholders with steady dividend increases.

Here’s where Enbridge stock is heading over the next 3 years

Enbridge stock has delivered strong capital appreciation over the past three years. Moreover, it enhanced shareholder value through higher dividend payments.

Looking ahead, the company’s outlook remains encouraging. Backed by a diversified portfolio of regulated energy infrastructure, a strong pipeline of growth projects, and expanding investments in natural gas and renewable energy, Enbridge appears well-positioned to generate steady earnings and cash flow growth.

Overall, Enbridge stock is likely to maintain its upward trajectory over the next three years and return steady cash to shareholders.