Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $10,000

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $10,000

Looking for how to deploy $10,000 inside your TFSA? Check out this diversified three-stock portfolio for a mix of growth and income.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Tax-Free Growth: The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) offers Canadians a chance to grow their investments without paying taxes on the capital gains, interest, or dividends earned.
  • Diverse Investment Picks: A $10,000 TFSA can be diversified by investing in Pembina Pipeline for income, Calian Group for growth and income, and Descartes Systems for long-term growth potential.
  • Strategic Growth Opportunities: Pembina's stable dividends, Calian's increasing backlog due to defense investments, and Descartes' focus on AI and transportation networks present promising growth in a TFSA.

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is the ultimate money-making machine for Canadians. You don’t pay any tax on your income in the account. That includes capital gains, interest, or dividend income. As a result, all the income you earn sticks with you.

The wisest investors keep that income and reinvest it back into buying more investments. This creates a compounding snowball. If I had a $10,000 TFSA, I would invest around $3,300 into each of these three diverse stocks to create a money-making machine.

money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

Pembina Pipeline: A solid TFSA stock for income

The first stock I would be looking to add right now is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL). This is a stock you own for defence and income. It yields 4.3% today.

Pembina is focused on providing crucial infrastructure to the Canadian energy industry. It owns pipelines, fractionators, processing facilities, storage, and export terminals. Over 85% of its income is contracted. That predictable income widely supports its dividend.

Pembina is very resilient. Even when oil prices went negative, it still maintained its dividend. A strong balance sheet has afforded it attractive growth opportunities including the Cedar LNG export terminal project (which is being constructed) and a recently approved data centre power project.

For a higher yield and some decent growth, this is a great stock to hold as an anchor in your TFSA.

Calian Group: A small-cap with big potential

If you are looking for a mix of growth and income, Calian Group (TSX:CGY) is an interesting pick for your TFSA. While its stock is up 45% this year, there could still be attractive upside over the coming five years.

Calian provides healthcare, training, cyber, and satcom services to the Canadian military and NATO. With Canada massively investing in its defence sector to meet NATO targets, Calian has been seeing its backlog rapidly rise. It is sitting with a backlog over $1.5 billion. For context, Calian only has a market cap of $923 million.

It just delivered a quarter where it grew revenues by 18%, including 12% organic growth. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 60%.

Major trends like space, infrastructure, and defence spending all support continued growth for Calian. Even after strong returns in 2026, this TFSA stock only trades for 18 times earnings. It also yields 1.4%. Given that it is growing at about the same pace, it still seems like a reasonable growth-at-a-reasonable price opportunity today.

Descartes Systems: A growth stock for your TFSA

A final stock I’d be adding to my $10,000 TFSA is Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG). This company has been a great long-term compounder. However, recently its stock has been drawn down over fears about AI disrupting the software sector.

Fortunately, Descartes is not just a software stock. It operates a crucial transportation network around the world. It complements this with a suite of services that help members of the supply chain save time and money.

Descartes is extremely profitable with a high mix of recurring revenues. The company has a cash-rich balance sheet that it can use to opportunistically acquire more services into its suite. It is integrating AI as a key feature of its platform going forward.

The company targets 12–15% annual growth. Despite AI, it continues to enjoy rising profits and margins. Today, you can buy this stock at its cheapest valuation in a decade. It’s a great opportunity now to add this quality stock to your TFSA.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group, Descartes Systems Group, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Stocks for Beginners

Got $10,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $10,000 TFSA can start producing tax-free dividends right away, and BMO could be a solid “first gear” stock to…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Company Set to Make a Fortune From the $650 Billion Data Centre Buildout

| Jitendra Parashar

With data centre investment accelerating around the world, this TSX stock is building the electrical backbone needed to power the…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE’s dividend reset and share-price slump may be the painful setup that creates a better long-term entry point.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Top TSX Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs Worth Tucking Into a TFSA and Holding for the Long Haul

| Demetris Afxentiou

These Canadian ETFs offer Canadian, U.S., and global equity exposure that can help investors build a TFSA for the long…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Energy Stocks

How Much You Really Need in a TFSA to Make $800 a Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA paying $800 a month sounds great, but the real challenge is building the balance needed to produce $9,600…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

The TSX Stocks I’d Use to Anchor a More Defensive Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

These TSX stocks offer stability, essential services, and reliable cash flow to help anchor a more defensive portfolio.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Beyond the GST Credit: Canadians Can Get These CRA Cash Benefits in July

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Feeling behind at 40 is common, but the median TFSA and retirement balances suggest most Canadians are still building their…

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

What’s Going on With Rogers’ Dividend?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Rogers’ dividend has stayed flat for years, but its selective approach looks more responsible as other Canadian telecoms pause or…

Read more »