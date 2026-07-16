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5 TSX Dividend Stocks for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

Five TSX dividend stocks, whether individually or in a diversified portfolio, are top picks for steady cash flow in any market.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • Five reliable TSX dividend stocks for steady passive income that have outpaced the market in 2026: TD (bank, 169‑year dividend history, 2.62% yield), Pembina (midstream, 28 consecutive increases, 4.08% yield), Fortis (utility, 52‑year growth streak, 3.11% yield), Choice Properties (grocery‑anchored REIT, 4.71% yield, monthly payouts), and Rogers Sugar (consumer staples, ~5.1–5.4% yield).
  • Together they offer a mix of dividend safety (TD, Fortis, Pembina), dependable cash flow (Choice), and higher-yield stability (Rogers Sugar), suitable as core holdings for passive‑income portfolios.
  • Selection is based on dominant market positions and strong fundamentals—the simple formula for reliable dividend investing.

Looking to invest in only the most reliable passive income providers? Let me narrow down the choices to five TSX dividend stocks. Whether individually or in a diversified investment portfolio, you can expect steady cash flow in any market. All of them outpace the broader market thus far in 2026.

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future

Source: Getty Images

Financials

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a no-brainer investment given its massive size and remarkable dividend track record. In addition to its $282 billion market cap, TD has been paying dividends for 169 years and counting. At $172.81 per share (+37.7% year-to-date), the dividend yield is 2.6%, with a quarterly payout.

Canada’s second-largest bank will resume its expansion and loan growth in U.S. markets once remediation efforts are complete and risk controls are strengthened by 2027. Meanwhile, TD recorded record earnings in Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking in Q2 fiscal 2026.

Energy

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) boasts a dividend advantage, owing to 28 consecutive years of dividend increases. The $40.6 billion midstream titan operates a network of pipelines for hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas. It also owns gas gathering and processing facilities, provides logistics services, and has an export terminals business.  

If you invest today, the share price is $70.29 (+37.5% year-to-date), while the yield is 4.1%. While the energy sector is inherently volatile, Pembina has lower exposure to commodity trading risk. Operating cash flows are derived from long-term, fee-for-service contracts. The company plans to create incremental demand for products and services across its existing businesses.

Utilities

Fortis (TSX:FTS), one of two Canadian dividend kings, is a defensive and forever holding. Its 52-year dividend growth streak indicates a low-risk profile and income stability. Management’s forward dividend growth guidance through 2029 is 4% to 6%. As of this writing, the share price is $81.23 (+15.7% year-to-date), with a corresponding yield of 3.1%.

Real estate

Choice Properties (TSX:CHP.UN), an $11.9 billion real estate investment trust (REIT), dominates grocery real estate in Canada. The predominantly necessity-based, grocery-anchored retail portfolio (83%), supported by strong-covenant tenants, has long been a competitive advantage. Loblaw, its anchor tenant, accounts for 57% of the total tenancy.

Its President and CEO, Rael Diamond, said Choice Properties had a strong start to 2026, evidenced by the 98.1% occupancy rate in the first quarter and robust leasing spreads. CHP.UN also outperforms in 2026, up 13.2% year-to-date. At $16.36 per share, you can partake in the lucrative 4.7% and receive monthly payouts, not quarterly.

Consumer Staples

Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) isn’t a flashy stock nor a dividend grower. However, his consumer staples stock has paid $0.36 per share annually over the last 10 years. The dividend yield ranges between 5.1% and 5.4%. At $6.93 per share, current investors enjoy a market-beating 19.6% year-to-date gain. RSI stock seldom experiences wild price swings.

The $894 million company is Canada’s largest producer of refined sugar. It also distributes and packages maple syrup and related products. Rogers Sugar looks forward to the completion of LEAP in the first half of 2027. The expansion project will boost refined sugar capacity by 100,000 metric tonnes and enhance its logistics services.

Simple formula

The formula for filtering the market for reliable dividend stocks is simple: a dominant industry position, strong business fundamentals, and an unassailable dividend track record. My five top picks have them all.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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