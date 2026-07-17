TFSA users with limited budgets have a smart way to increase contributions organically without shelling out more money

1 Smart Way to Use a TFSA to Increase Your Contribution

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Even on a tight budget, reinvesting dividends or letting holdings appreciate inside your TFSA can organically raise your tax‑sheltered balance, and withdrawals are tax‑free.

Two paths to grow a TFSA: seek capital appreciation with high‑growth names like Celestica (3‑yr +2,098%) or steady income with dividend growers like Emera (3.85% yield, long dividend track record).

TFSAs are widely underused (average balance $38,566 vs $109,000 lifetime limit), making tax‑free compounding the simplest way to close the gap.

“Save and invest” is the message of the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) framers to Canadians aged 18 and older. Unfortunately, maximizing the annual contribution limit is easier said than done. While financial priorities vary, the TFSA is hardly maximized by account holders.

A glaring confirmation is the $38,566 national average balance compared to the maximum lifetime contribution limit of $109,000. Treating the TFSA as a regular savings account and storing idle cash is an ineffective utilization. However, if a tight budget is the reason, there’s a smart way to increase your TFSA contribution without additional cash outlays.

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Tax-free compounding

Powerful is an understatement when you call the TFSA a tax shelter. Note that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) sets annual contribution limits that seem small ($7,000 in 2026). However, tax-free compounding is how your room can grow organically.

All returns inside your TFSA, whether interest, dividend income, or capital gains, are 100% tax-free. If your balance increases or doubles as a result, it will not affect your contribution limits. Stock picking also plays an important role if you want your TFSA to self-inflate.

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One option is to invest $7,000 in a high-growth stock and allow the money to grow through long-term price appreciation. The second route is with a dividend stock, whereby you can reinvest dividends to buy more shares and generate money. Either way, you might not need to make additional contributions anymore or only until your finances allow.

High growth path

Celestica (TSX:CLS), in the technology sector, is a multi-bagger. The artificial intelligence (AI) stock is a back-to-back TSX30 winner, the flagship program for Canada’s 30 top-performing stocks. CLS ranked number one in 2025 after placing second in 2024. Its total three-year return is plus-2,098%. The current share price is $470.76.

Had you invested $7,000 in July 2023, your money would be worth $153,843.14. The capital growth is astronomical but true. You can use part of the amount to purchase stocks in other sectors for diversification. TFSA withdrawals are tax-free, too, so there are no consequences.

The $55.8 billion company has transformed into a high-value design, engineering, and advanced hardware platform solutions provider. Celestica benefits from the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout, not to mention a solid position in the hardware value chain.

According to its President and CEO, Rob Mionis, business growth is accelerating alongside profitability. In Q1 2026, adjusted net earnings (GAAP) rose 78% year-over-year to $249.5 million.

Dividend growth path

Emera (TSX:EMA) in the utilities sector is a dividend grower and safety net. The $23.3 billion energy and services company derives earnings from regulated utilities. Its cash flows are highly insulated from economic downturns. EMA trades at $75.95 per share (+14.7% year-to-date) and pays a 3.9% dividend.

A $7,000 investment today will compound to $10,268.38 in 10 years. The rock-solid 19-year dividend growth streak lends confidence to invest. Emera’s dividend growth guidance is 1% to 2% through 2030. Management expects higher earnings in 2026 than in 2025 for both Canadian electric utilities and the Florida, USA electric utility.

No hindrance

Financial constraints should not hinder your TFSA’s growth. Users can capture tax-free capital gains or reinvest growing dividends from existing stock holdings. You don’t need to shell out more money to realize organic growth. As mentioned, the account is more than a tax shelter.