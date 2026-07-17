3 Habits That TFSA Millionaires Have in Common

Following these three simple steps could help you attain a seven-figure balance in your TFSA.

Delaying withdrawals and allowing investments to compound can dramatically increase long-term wealth, especially after reaching the first major portfolio milestone.

Consistently maximizing TFSA contribution room year after year, whether lump sum or dollar cost averaging gives tax-free growth more time to work.

When people imagine becoming a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) millionaire, they often picture someone who struck it rich on cryptocurrency, found the next meme stock, mastered options trading, or used leverage to supercharge returns.

In reality, that is probably not how most TFSA millionaires got there. More often than not, building a seven-figure portfolio comes down to a handful of simple habits repeated consistently over decades.

They are not flashy, but they can be remarkably effective when combined with the power of tax-free compounding. Here are three habits many successful long-term investors have in common.

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Keep fees low and diversification high

Every dollar paid in fees is one less dollar available to compound. That may not sound significant in a single year, but over several decades, management fees can quietly consume tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential investment gains.

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Diversification is just as important. Owning a broad portfolio across different countries, sectors, and company sizes reduces the risk that one bad investment will permanently damage your wealth. In a TFSA, losses permanently destroy contribution room.

Nobody knows which stock or sector will outperform over the next 30 years. A diversified portfolio accepts that uncertainty instead of trying to predict it. The goal is to avoid unnecessary risks that do not offer better expected returns.

Maximize contributions every year

Investment returns matter, but so do deposits. For 2026, Canadians received another $7,000 of TFSA contribution room. For someone who has been eligible since the TFSA began and has never contributed to or withdrawn from it, the cumulative contribution room stands at $109,000.

Missing contributions means missing years of tax-free compounding. Even modest annual contributions can grow into substantial sums when given enough time. Consistently adding new money every year often matters more than trying to perfectly time the market.

Whether you invest it all at once or use dollar-cost averaging throughout the year is largely a secondary decision. The important thing is making the contribution and getting the money invested. Consistently adding new money matters more than trying to time the market.

Delay gratification

One of the greatest strengths of the TFSA is that withdrawals are completely tax-free. That flexibility can also become a temptation. Yes, you can use the account to generate passive income.

But if you are still working and do not actually need that income, why interrupt the compounding process? Allowing dividends and capital gains to remain invested gives the portfolio more capital to compound over time.

The late Charlie Munger famously said that the first $100,000 is the hardest, and after that, compounding starts to take off. While the exact number is less important than the principle, the idea remains true.

Once a portfolio reaches a meaningful size, compounding begins doing more of the heavy lifting than annual contributions alone. Sometimes the smartest thing an investor can do is simply leave the money alone.