Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Retirement » 3 TSX Dividend Champions Every Retiree Should Consider

3 TSX Dividend Champions Every Retiree Should Consider

Wondering what dividend stocks might be best for a retiree’s portfolio? These top TSX stocks are dividend champs worth holding.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Fortis (TSX:FTS): Offers stability with 52 years of dividend growth and a 3.14% yield.
  • Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL): Provides resilient income with a 4% yield and robust energy infrastructure.
  • Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN): Delivers a 3.6% yield with high occupancy and strong real estate assets.

A major investment goal for a retiree is earning dependable income while preserving (and hopefully growing) one’s capital. Luckily, the TSX is home to a wide array of dividend stocks across sector and industry. You can find a great mix of dividend stocks that can reliably pay income and provide reasonable capital returns over time.

If you are looking for some dividend champions for your portfolio, these three dividend stocks can provide a retiree solid income, inflation protection, and peace of mind.

A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Fortis: A champion for retirees

Fortis (TSX:FTS) must be at the top of the list for a retiree’s portfolio. You don’t get much steadier than 52 years of consecutive dividend increases. This stock is the closest thing to a bond. However, its even better than a bond.

From a total return perspective, Fortis has delivered a 10.7% compounded annual total return. That actually beats the market. The best part is that has come at considerably less volatility and risk than the market.

Fortis’ regulated utilities form the backbone of the energy grid in North America. Its services are essential. Consequently, it gets rewarded with a predictable regulated rate. It also gets opportunities to grow and earn an adequate risk-adjusted return on those projects.

Fortis yields 3.1% today. It is certainly not the cheapest utility you will find. However, it has great assets and it is managed very prudently. If you want peace of mind (and predictable returns), this is the ideal dividend stock to hold.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is another ideal stock for a retiree’s portfolio. With Pembina, you get a slightly higher dividend yield, but you still get a resilient business model.

Pembina provides essential energy infrastructure across Western Canada. It offers everything from collection and egress pipelines to fractionation plants to storage to export terminals. Over 85% of its income is contracted. That income widely supports its dividend. It is aiming to grow its contracted core income by a 5–7% compounded rate to 2030.

Pembina is one of only a few companies that has an LNG terminal actually in construction. It should be operational by late 2028.

The pipeline operator recently announced plans to power a data centre complex in Alberta. It also announced intentions to participate in the construction of a new pipeline from Alberta to the West Coast.

Pembina stock yields 4% right now. It has raised its dividend every year since 2022. It is a great stock for a retiree seeking to earn income and decent capital upside in the coming years.

Granite REIT: Real estate for retirees

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is a compelling stock if a retiree wants exposure to real estate. It is the largest industrial REIT in Canada. If you want exposure to the backbone of commerce, these are the assets you want to hold. They are institutional quality manufacturing, logistics, and e-commerce properties.

It has over 98% occupancy, high credit quality tenants, and an average lease term over five years. This REIT has maintained a very prudent balance sheet. This has afforded it opportunistic growth and unit buybacks when necessary.

Granite has grown its distribution for 15 consecutive years. It yields 3.6% right now. For great assets, a high-quality management team, and a solid, growing distribution, this is one of the best stocks a retiree can own.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks for Lifelong Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $50,000 portfolio can start paying about $135 a month today, but the real win is building a dividend stream…

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $5,000 starter portfolio can work best when it’s simple, concentrated, and built around two businesses you can hold for…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Retirement

3 Major Red Flags the CRA is Watching for Every TFSA Holder

| Demetris Afxentiou

These three TFSA red flags, including frequent trading and overcontributions, can trigger CRA penalties for investors.

Read more »

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race
Dividend Stocks

The 11% Monthly Dividend That Beats Every GIC Rate

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An 11% monthly yield can look irresistible, but with HMAX you’re swapping GIC certainty for stock-market risk and a variable…

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Retirement

5 CRA Red Flags That Could Put High-Income Seniors Under Review

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An OAS clawback can sneak up on high-income retirees, and CRA reviews often start when something doesn’t match or looks…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: How I’d Structure $14,000 for Consistent Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $14,000 TFSA won’t make you rich overnight, but it can kickstart a simple compounding engine with real staying power.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Retirement

What TFSA Millionaires Understand That Most Canadian Investors Do Not

| Demetris Afxentiou

TFSA millionaires build wealth through patience, diversification, and quality holdings like CNR, XIC, and TD rather than chasing quick returns.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

CRA Benefits: 4 Cash Payments Canadians Should Watch for This Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

July CRA benefit deposits can ease the summer budget squeeze, and some investors may use any leftover cash to buy…

Read more »