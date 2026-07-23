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Millennials: How Much Canadians Have in a TFSA at Age 45

Wondering how your TFSA stacks up against the average 45-year old Canadian? Here’s how you can do significantly better than average.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • TFSA Overview: The TFSA allows Canadians to grow investments tax-free, offering $109,000 in contribution space for those born in 1991 or earlier.
  • Maximizing Contributions: By saving $1,000 monthly, you can utilize unused TFSA space within five years, enabling tax-free growth and compounding returns over time.
  • Aritzia (TSX:ATZ): With a 293% growth in five years and strong U.S. expansion potential, Aritzia is ideal for long-term growth in a TFSA.

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) has become a very important tool in a Canadian investor’s wealth toolkit. As long as you follow Canada Revenue Agency’s rules (mostly don’t over contribute and don’t day trade), all income (dividends, interest, and capital gains) has no reporting requirements and no taxation.

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You can save (and make) thousands with your TFSA

Over a lifetime, the TFSA can save you thousands of dollars. It can make you money too. Since you don’t pay tax on income and gains in the account, you can reinvest all your income and gains. The more income you invest equates to more income earned and vice versa.

This creates a wealth compounding cycle. That is especially true if you choose to not withdraw from the account.

Given that the TFSA was created in 2009, Canadian millennials born in 1991 or earlier get the benefit of $109,000 of accumulated TFSA contribution space. It’s a substantial sum of money that can be invested and grow completely tax-free.

The average 45-year-old TFSA is worth $24,150

Unfortunately, many Canadians aged 40 to 45 are missing out. As of 2023, the average Canadian between 40 to 45 years old has $61,381 of unused TFSA contribution space. The average TFSA fair market value for this age segment is $24,150. Likewise, Canadians in this segment made higher value withdrawals than they did contributions.

To some extent the data makes sense. These are the years when people are starting families, paying for after-school activities, buying houses, going on vacations, and maybe even considering a cottage. It’s a costly period of life.

 However, it is also close to one’s peak earnings period. It’s a smart idea to use those peak earnings to put some money aside, both for rainy days and also for long-term retirement savings.

You may have to sacrifice a vacation or new TV at Christmas. Yet, if you put $1,000 aside per month for your TFSA, you would make up for the ~$60,000 of average unused TFSA contribution room in five years. Once that money is in the account, it can start working for you in the most tax-efficient manner possible.

When you combine tax-free income and a couple of decades of income growth, you can see exceptional results. $109,000 invested at a market rate of return (8%) for 20 years could become as much as $508,000.

Aritzia: A perfect long-term TFSA stock

The amazing thing is that you could even do better by smartly picking the right stocks. Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is an attractive option. Certainly, it may not be the cheapest growth stock.

However, who can argue with compounded annual revenue and earnings per share growth of 24.8% and 25.9%, respectively? Its stock is up 293% in the past five years for a 31% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR).

The investment thesis is pretty simple. Aritzia has 143 boutiques across Canada and the U.S. Yet, it could easily double its current store count in America. As it adds boutiques, digital sales also increase. Digital sales have been accelerating even faster than retail sales.

The more renown it gains in the U.S., the greater the anticipation among stores around the world. It hasn’t even started expanding internationally, so that is a whole new opportunity ahead of Aritzia.

The company has a cash-rich balance sheet and a very savvy management team that is highly tuned to modern fashion trends. If you want a high-quality growth stock to tuck away for decades into your TFSA, Aritzia would be a perfect fit for a millennial investor. You may want to wait for a pullback. However, there are good chances of strong returns over the long term.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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