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How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

Double your annual contribution over time by investing in these three Canadian growth stocks with plenty of long-term opportunity.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
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Key Points
  • Maximize Your 2026 TFSA Contribution: Canadians can contribute $7,000 to their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in 2026, creating an opportunity for significant investment growth without triggering tax.
  • Top Growth Stocks to Consider: Constellation Software, WSP Global, and Shopify present compelling long-term growth opportunities for TFSA holders through their unique business models and sectors.
  • Potential to Double Contributions over Time: These investments provide exposure to software, infrastructure, and e-commerce growth sectors, potentially turning a $7,000 TFSA contribution into $14,000 over seven years with a 10% annual return.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best long-term savings vehicles available to Canadians. And the 2026 contribution limit for TFSA holders is $7,000. This presents a unique opportunity for investors looking to use their TFSA to double your annual contribution over time.

Investment gains don’t create additional TFSA contribution room, but they can increase the value of that $7,000 deposit without triggering tax.

That starts with buying quality growth stocks that can compound for years. In fact, picking the right investments that have long growth runways with growing revenue numbers can help to hit that double your contribution milestone.

Here are three growth-focused investments that can help boost your TFSA.

coins jump into piggy bank

Source: Getty Images

Constellation Software offers a proven compounding model

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a software company that operates in a unique niche. The company acquires specialized software companies that cater to particular needs.

More specifically, these businesses provide essential products that customers can’t replace without significant expense.

Rather than combining every acquisition into one centralized brand, Constellation allows its business units to operate independently. This decentralized model helps preserve the expertise and customer relationships that made each company an attractive target in the first place.

The strategy continues to produce growth. Constellation reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of US$3.18 billion, representing a 20% increase over the prior year.

Acquisitions remain Constellation’s main growth engine. Cash generated by its existing businesses can be reinvested into additional acquisitions, creating another source of future cash flow.

WSP Global is building its own growth pipeline

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) gives TFSA investors exposure to infrastructure, engineering, environmental consulting, and transportation projects around the world.

In fact, WSP is one of the largest professional service firms on the market. This makes WSP a unique yet appealing option given the recent surge in infrastructure spending.

Governments and businesses need to upgrade aging infrastructure, expand transportation networks, improve energy systems, and prepare communities for population growth. These projects can take years to complete, but the planning is already underway.

In terms of results, WSP finished the first fiscal quarter of 2026 with a record $19.7 billion backlog. That backlog grew 19% over the previous 12 months and gives WSP considerable visibility into that future infrastructure work.

WSP is one of just a very few Canadian stocks that is focused on the growing need for infrastructure. This makes it an ideal holding for investors looking to double their contribution.

Shopify gives your TFSA greater upside potential

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of the best-known technology companies on the market. The company provides the underlying technology for businesses to create digital storefronts, process payments, and manage inventory.

Shopify is also known for its ability to bolt-on additional functionality, such as multi-channel sales, marketing and order fulfillment. Additionally, Shopify is embracing AI across its platform, leveraging it for product descriptions and reporting, to name just a few.

Shopify’s broad exposure to e-commerce, including billions in sales transacted on its platform, makes it one of the best growth stocks of the past decade.

During the first fiscal quarter of 2026, Shopify saw its revenue rise 34% year over year. The company also reported a 15% free cash flow margin, showing it can generate cash while still investing in growth.

How your TFSA can double your annual contribution

Doubling the TFSA annual contribution in 2026 means turning $7,000 into $14,000. Given an annual return of 10%, it would take approximately seven years for that contribution to double.

While the trio of stocks mentioned above won’t double your contribution overnight, they will offer exposure to different industries with significant long-term growth opportunities.

In my opinion, one or more of these stocks could fit well within a larger, diversified TFSA portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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