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This Is How I’d Stretch $18,000 in a TFSA Into $X in Quarterly Cash Flow

Holding these top Canadian dividend stocks in a TFSA can generate tax-free income of up to $179 per quarter, or $716 annually.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • An $18,000 investment in Brookfield Infrastructure and Enbridge could generate roughly $179 in tax-free quarterly dividend income.
  • Both companies have long track records of consistent dividend growth, supported by regulated or long-term contracted businesses.
  • Their diversified operations, conservative payout policies, and long-term growth prospects make them strong candidates for reliable income inside a TFSA.

If you have $18,000 in available Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room, you could turn it into a steady stream of tax-free quarterly income by investing in high-quality Canadian dividend stocks.

The key isn’t simply chasing the highest yields. Instead, investors should focus on TSX stocks with reliable dividend payments and the financial stability to continue rewarding shareholders through different market cycles. Diversifying your TFSA across multiple high-quality dividend stocks can also help reduce risk while providing more dependable, worry-free cash flow regardless of market volatility.

So for investors looking for reliable quarterly cash flow, here are top TSX stocks that could generate at least $179 every three months.

dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) deserves a spot in a TFSA for steady quarterly cash flow. It owns a diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure assets, including utilities, transportation networks, midstream energy, and data infrastructure. These assets generate stable cash flows through long-term contracts and regulated frameworks, supporting consistent growth in funds from operations (FFO) and dividend payments.

From 2009 to 2025, Brookfield Infrastructure’s FFO has grown at a double-digit rate, with most of its earnings protected against inflation. Eighty-five percent of Brookfield Infrastructure’s FFO comes from regulated or contracted assets, limiting earnings volatility and driving higher dividend payments. The company has raised its distribution for 17 consecutive years, maintains a sustainable 60%–70% payout ratio, and targets annual distribution growth of 5%–9%.

Overall, its defensive business model, solid FFO growth, steady dividend increases, and visibility over future payouts make Brookfield Infrastructure a reliable stock to generate worry-free quarterly cash.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a reliable stock to generate steady quarterly cash. The North American energy infrastructure company currently offers an attractive dividend yield backed by a business model designed to generate stable, predictable cash flows. Enbridge has paid dividends without interruption for 70 years and increased its annual payout every year since 1995.

Its resilient payouts are driven by the company’s diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas pipelines, gas utilities, and renewable energy assets. Importantly, the majority of Enbridge’s EBITDA comes from regulated operations or long-term take-or-pay contracts, insulating its earnings from swings in commodity prices.

The company also maintains a disciplined capital allocation strategy. It targets a sustainable dividend payout ratio of 60%–70% of distributable cash flow (DCF). For 2026, management expects adjusted EBITDA of $20.2–$20.8 billion, DCF per share of $5.70–$6.10, and adjusted EPS growth of 4%–6%.

Looking beyond 2026, Enbridge expects EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and DCF per share to grow by roughly 5% annually. That outlook is supported by its $39 billion secured capital backlog, a pipeline of high-return expansion projects, and favourable long-term trends, including rising natural gas demand, increasing electricity needs driven by AI-powered data centres, and continued investment in renewable energy.

With resilient cash flows, a conservative payout policy, and multiple long-term growth drivers, Enbridge appears well-positioned to continue raising its dividend while delivering dependable income and steady total returns for long-term investors.

Generate $179 in quarterly cash

Brookfield Infrastructure and Enbridge are among the most reliable dividend payers on the TSX. An $18,000 investment, divided equally among these companies, would generate about $179 per quarter.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $57.71155$0.455$70.53Quarterly
Enbrige$80.21112$0.97$108.64Quarterly
Price as of 07/24/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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