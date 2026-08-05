5 CRA Red Flags That Could Put High-Income Seniors Under Review

CRA reviews can be triggered by simple mismatches, and a TFSA can help seniors earn income without adding to taxable slips.

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Foreign property reporting and TFSA overcontributions are common pitfalls, and frequent TFSA trading can become taxable.

A high income doesn’t automatically make a senior suspicious to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). A complicated return, however, can leave plenty of loose threads, including retirement withdrawals, investment slips, foreign property, pension splitting, and a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) treated like a tiny hedge fund.

The CRA’s T1 Matching program compares tax returns with information from employers, governments, financial institutions, and spouses. Post-assessment reviews also began operating year-round in April 2026. A review isn’t an audit or an accusation, although it can produce an unwelcome request for documents. So, let’s quickly look at some of the top red flags to consider.

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Five red flags to avoid

Red flag one is missing investment income. Banks and brokerages send T3 and T5 slips to the CRA, so forgetting interest or dividends creates an easy mismatch. Reinvested distributions still count as income even when no cash reached the chequing account.

Red flag two is an unexplained securities sale. A T5008 tells the CRA that an investment was sold, yet its cost figure may not equal the investor’s adjusted cost base. Seniors should keep purchase records, commissions, reinvested distributions, and previous tax calculations to support the reported gain.

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Red flag three is mismatched pension splitting. Couples can jointly elect to split up to 50% of eligible pension income, but both returns must contain matching information from Form T1032. A creative number on one return and a different creative number on the other won’t form a masterpiece.

Red flag four is overlooked foreign property. Specified foreign property held outside registered accounts may require Form T1135 once its total cost exceeds $100,000 at any point during the year. Property inside a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) or TFSA is excluded, although foreign income earned in non-registered accounts must still be reported.

Red flag five is TFSA trouble. Replacing a withdrawal during the same year without enough available room can create an over-contribution tax of 1% per month. Extremely frequent, business-like trading may also cause TFSA profits to become taxable. Occasional portfolio rebalancing isn’t the same thing as running a trading desk before lunch.

The OAS complication

Accurate reporting doesn’t prevent every tax surprise. The 2026 Old Age Security (OAS) recovery-tax threshold begins at net world income of $95,323, with 15% of income above that level repaid. Canadian dividends held outside registered accounts are grossed up before the dividend tax credit, potentially pushing reported income higher.

Income and withdrawals earned inside a TFSA generally won’t affect OAS or other federal income-tested benefits. The 2026 contribution limit is $7,000; unused room carries forward, and withdrawals normally return as room the following calendar year. Investors should still confirm their personal limit before contributing.

BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) could help higher-income seniors build that tax-free paycheque. Scotiabank stock provides banking, wealth management, and capital-markets services across Canada, the United States, Mexico, and other markets.

The bank remains strong. Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 33% to $2.02, while the bank maintained a 13.3% common-equity tier-one capital ratio. Management responded by increasing the quarterly dividend 4% to $1.14 per share, or $4.56 annually.

At the recent $121 share price, the $4.56 annualized dividend yields approximately 3.7%. The shares trade near 17 times trailing earnings, so Scotiabank stock isn’t hiding in the clearance aisle after its strong rally.

Plus, credit losses remain elevated, while weaker borrowers, Latin American volatility, or disappointing returns from Scotiabank stock’s strategic investments could pressure earnings. Its dividend isn’t guaranteed, and today’s valuation leaves less room for a messy quarter.

Bottom line

That said, held alongside other Canadian dividend stocks, Scotiabank stock could provide growing TFSA income without adding another slip to a senior’s tax return. The CRA may still send letters, but this particular dividend doesn’t need to give it another reason.