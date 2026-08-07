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After Their Pullback, These 2 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Look Good

Looking for some solid blue-chip dividend stocks that you can buy on a pullback? These two stocks look like a perfect addition right now.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • Suncor and TFI International have both experienced recent stock pullbacks, presenting potential buying opportunities for long-term investors.
  • Suncor, despite a recent 8% dip, remains a strong operator with a robust balance sheet, producing significant free cash flow and yielding 3%.
  • TFI International, down nearly 4% in the past month, shows recovery signs with improved earnings and operations, making it attractive for those targeting long-term gains.

Blue-chip stocks tend to be attractive investments for their large market cap, established business models, stable growth, and attractive dividends. Yet even the best blue-chip stocks aren’t safe from market downdrafts from time to time.

Given that the best blue-chip stocks tend to go up more than they go down, stock pullbacks can be great entry points. Here are two blue-chip stocks that could be good additions after recent price weakness.

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A top blue-chip stock flushing shareholders with cash

Suncor (TSX:SU) has had a good run in 2026. Its stock is up 41% for the year. However, SU stock has pulled back 8% in the past five trading days. It could be time to start nibbling at the stock if you don’t have a position.

Part of the reason for the decline is that Suncor’s CEO, Rich Kruger announced plans to retire. Kruger is largely responsible for turning Suncor around (in quick time) after several years of stock underperformance, operational/safety missteps, and loss of investor confidence.

The good news is that Kruger will be leaving the company in a strong position. Likewise, he will continue to guide the company by assuming the Executive Vice Chair board position.

Suncor remains an energy behemoth in Canada. It produces over 800,000 barrels of oil per day (BOE/d), refines 480,000 BOE/d, and retails 620,000 BOE/d. As an integrated operation, today it is one of the best, most efficient operators in the industry.

In its recent second quarter, it generated $4 billion of free funds flow and returned over $1.8 billion of that back to shareholders ($1 billion in buybacks and $800 million in dividends). Given its strong balance sheet, this blue-chip stock plans to accelerate the rate of buybacks for the remainder of the year.

If you don’t mind the volatility of an energy stock, Suncor stock still looks attractive trading for an 11% free cash flow yield and 3% dividend yield.

A top transport stock delivering on a turnaround

Like Suncor, TFI International (TSX:TFII) has experienced a nice stock recovery in 2026. This blue-chip stock is up 31% this year, albeit from a pretty low base. Nonetheless, the stock has pulled back nearly 4% in the past month.

TFI is one of the largest transportation stocks in Canada. It operates a freight, logistics, and trucking network across Canada and the United States.

The company has been stuck in a very tough freight environment for the past few years. Likewise, a few underperforming units were a major drag on operational results. Yet, second quarter results show very promising signs of a recovery.

Revenue increased by 12% to $2.3 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 11%. Diluted earnings per share increased 41% to $1.65. They weren’t astounding results, but they showed progress from lows set a year ago.

The company noted that it is gaining traction in improving customer service and winning projects in niche transport areas. Its stubborn U.S. operations are starting to show signs of a turnaround (finally).

Overall, TFI is a well-managed business. It has a history of great capital allocation and smart operational management. It has compounded considerable wealth for shareholders over the past 10 years.

If you want to hold this blue-chip stock for the full freight recovery, now is a great time to own it. I wouldn’t call it cheap like it was last year. However, it still earns an 8% free cash flow yield and a 1.4% dividend yield. That still makes it a reasonable blue-chip stock to add here.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in TFI International. The Motley Fool recommends TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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