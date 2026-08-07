Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Can Handle Any Market

Why This Canadian Dividend Stock Can Handle Any Market

Hydro One (TSX:H) isn’t the cheapest stock, but it’s a quality defensive dividend grower worth watching after the latest drop.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Add defence to a TSX-heavy portfolio with steady dividend stocks that can hold up better in sell-offs without giving up all long-term growth.
  • Hydro One looks like a strong option after a ~6% dip thanks to its Ontario transmission monopoly and steady earnings growth, though it’s still expensive and the yield is modest.

There aren’t all that many TSX stocks that can hold their own when the broad stock markets really start to nosedive. Undoubtedly, moments of panic and vicious bear market crashes can happen, and while they shouldn’t cause investors to stay sidelined and out of high-quality stocks, I do think that at times like this (when the market only seems to know how to move higher), a bit of caution can pay major dividends. Indeed, there’s a difference between playing a bit of defence and taking on too little risk, which would allow inflation to weigh heavily on your purchasing power and wealth-creation potential.

At the end of the day, defensive dividend stocks are a great option for investors who want to put in more work on the defensive side of a “barbell” portfolio (a portfolio that’s weighted toward risk-on growth names as well as the Steady Eddies that can hold up when chaos strikes the financial markets).

Of course, defensiveness and safety might be at the cost of potential returns, but that doesn’t always have to be the case, especially if you have a name that has what it takes to steadily grow earnings over prolonged periods of time.

In this piece, we’ll look at one boring performer that just dipped around 6% from its highs (a half of a correction, if you will) and might be worth a second look for those looking to play things just a bit safer as the red-hot TSX Index moves into the second half of the year ahead of any potential spikes in turbulence.

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.

Source: Getty Images

Hydro One

Enter shares of utility firm Hydro One (TSX:H), which has been a solid gainer in the past five years, rising just north of 83%. With the recent dip in the books and a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 24.8, which is still quite rich but not excessively so, I do think that shares of H are worth a look on the way down.

What sets the $33.8 billion utility further from the pack, in my view, is its monopolistic positioning over Ontario’s transmission line. Indeed, it has a stranglehold on that grid, and with intriguing growth outlets south of the border, I do view the firm as having the best of both worlds. It can raise the bar on its earnings growth while also benefiting from operating as a virtual monopoly in Ontario. Indeed, few firms have the magnitude of steady “growthiness” that Hydro One possesses.

Of course, the nice moat and solid risk/reward have resulted in a multiple that’s not all that cheap, especially compared to the peer group. For new investors looking to punch a ticket, it all comes down to whether one is willing to pay more for a premier, defensive dividend grower. Of course, it’d be ideal if shares were closer to 20 times trailing P/E.

But even at today’s premium, with the relatively muted 2.5% dividend yield, I’m not against buying, especially if you’re serious about battening the hatches. The 0.4 beta and predictable growth profile, in my view, make for one of the best ballasts a portfolio steering a steady ship could ask for.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

Down 1% After Earnings, Is Canadian Natural Resources a Good Stock to Buy Now?

| Kay Ng

Canadian Natural Resources stock is not a screaming bargain today but could be a buy on meaningful market corrections.

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

Down 2% After Earnings, Is Suncor a Good Stock to Buy Now?

| Kay Ng

Meaningful pullbacks in Suncor stock could be buying opportunities for investors who can tolerate commodity volatility.

Read more »

delivery truck drives into sunset
Energy Stocks

After Their Pullback, These 2 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Look Good

| Robin Brown

Looking for some solid blue-chip dividend stocks that you can buy on a pullback? These two stocks look like a…

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Energy Stocks

Here’s Where I Think Enbridge Stock Is Headed

| Jitendra Parashar

Enbridge stock has pulled back recently, but its growing project backlog and steady cash generation make me strongly bullish about…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Still a Buy This August? Here’s My Take

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock recently slipped, but investors need not hit the panic button quite yet.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Ignite Your TFSA Retirement Savings With This 4% Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A tiny quarterly dividend can quietly grow into serious retirement income when it compounds inside a tax-free TFSA.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Worth Holding Through 2030

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two dividend growers could boost your income by 2030, combining CNQ’s higher yield with CN Rail’s steadier business.

Read more »

concept of growth
Energy Stocks

Where Could Suncor Stock Be After 3 More Years of Dividends?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor’s next three years could deliver about $7.50 per share in dividends, but oil prices still decide how exciting the…

Read more »