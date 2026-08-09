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1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 28% to Buy and Hold for Decades

Cameco’s stock is down about 34% from its peak, but its long-term nuclear “toolbox” may still be intact.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A big price drop can create opportunity only if the company’s future cash flows haven’t deteriorated as much.
  • Cameco has multiple growth engines through uranium production, fuel services, and its Westinghouse stake.
  • Even after the selloff it’s not cheap, so expect volatility and consider buying in gradually.

A stock can lose one-third of its value without losing one-third of its business. That uncomfortable gap has opened at one of Canada’s most important energy companies, turning a market darling into a far more interesting long-term candidate. So, let’s look into that one stock and what to consider.

woman looks ahead of her over water

Source: Getty Images

Considerations

A falling price doesn’t automatically create value. Sometimes the market is removing a premium that never belonged there. Investors buying during a stock market correction should therefore ask whether the company’s future cash flows weakened as quickly as its shares.

That question becomes especially useful in nuclear energy. Reactors take years to approve and build, uranium mines can take even longer, and neither supply chain responds quickly when demand rises. The International Energy Agency says support for expanding nuclear power now exists in more than 40 countries as electricity demand from data centres, artificial intelligence, and electrification climbs.

A decades-long investment therefore needs more than exposure to today’s uranium price. It should own scarce deposits, long customer contracts, fuel-processing capabilities, and technology that earns money from the reactors themselves. Very few public companies bring that entire nuclear toolbox to the job.

A nuclear company with several engines

Cameco (TSX:CCO) mines uranium from major Canadian and international operations, converts and manufactures nuclear fuel, and owns 49% of Westinghouse. Westinghouse supplies reactor technology, parts, engineering, and maintenance to utilities, placing Cameco stock on both sides of the nuclear renaissance.

Westinghouse technology is used by 57% of the global operating reactor fleet, while the company is pursuing as many as 91 AP1000 reactor opportunities. Each new reactor could create equipment and service revenue for Westinghouse, followed by decades of uranium and fuel demand. Nuclear plants are not known for impulse purchases.

Into earnings

Cameco stock’s second quarter looked considerably less magnificent. Net earnings fell to $25 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) dropped to $391 million. Lower deliveries, operational disruptions, and the absence of a large Westinghouse project contribution from the prior year hurt the comparison.

The wider picture held up better. First-half uranium adjusted EBITDA increased to $676 million from $641 million, supported by improving realized prices. Management maintained its 2026 uranium-production outlook and has contracts covering average annual deliveries of more than 28 million pounds through 2030. Cameco stock also increased its ownership of the tier-one Cigar Lake mine.

Why the 28% drop deserves attention

Cameco stock reached an all-time high of $182.72 on January 29. Its July 31st close of $132 represents a decline of about 28%. Also worth considering? Shares are up about 5% in the last week at writing. Yet while the retreat offers a better entry point into one of the strongest Canadian materials stocks, “better” shouldn’t be mistaken for “cheap.”

The shares still trade near 60 times forward earnings. That valuation assumes years of nuclear growth, stronger uranium pricing, and successful Westinghouse execution. Mine disruptions, reactor delays, weaker commodity prices, cost overruns, or changing government policy could send the stock lower again.

Foolish takeaway

I’d build a Cameco stock position gradually rather than attempt to identify the precise bottom. Its balance sheet ended June with $1.1 billion in cash against $1 billion of debt, providing room to manage the next operational surprise without passing around a financial collection plate.

The next quarter may remain lumpy, and the next year could be volatile. The more useful horizon is measured in reactor lives. If global nuclear capacity keeps expanding, Cameco stock’s mines, contracts, fuel services, and Westinghouse stake could make today’s 28% selloff look like an early chapter in a much longer growth story.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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