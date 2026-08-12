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3 TFSA Habits That Work While You’re Saving, But Backfire in Retirement

A TFSA can stay tax-free in retirement, but a few common habits can quietly weaken it when you need it most.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Stop treating your TFSA like a revolving spending account, because withdrawals shrink your long-term tax-free engine.
  • Don’t keep the whole TFSA in cash, since inflation can erode purchasing power over a long retirement.
  • Avoid chasing the biggest yield, and focus on sustainable dividends and diversified holdings instead.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can feel almost impossible to misuse. Money goes in, growth stays tax-free, and withdrawals don’t produce a tax bill. Lovely. Yet some perfectly sensible saving habits turn into expensive retirement habits once a paycheque is no longer arriving every two weeks.

The account itself doesn’t change at retirement, but the job you do for it does. During your working years, a TFSA mainly builds wealth. In retirement, it may need to protect benefits, fund withdrawals, produce income, and keep growing for another 20 or 30 years. That longer job exposes three habits worth fixing before the farewell cake arrives.

shopper checks her receipt

Source: Getty Images

Habit one: A revolving door

Using a TFSA for vacations, renovations, and emergencies can work while saving because employment income lets you rebuild it. Unused contribution room carries forward, while a withdrawal is added back to your room on January 1 of the following year. Replacing it during the same year without enough existing room can trigger a 1% monthly tax on the excess.

That flexibility becomes even more valuable in retirement. TFSA withdrawals don’t count as taxable income or affect federal income-tested benefits, including Old Age Security (OAS) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). Constantly raiding the account, however, shrinks the tax-free engine that could fund later years. Use cash and planned withdrawals for spending, then let the invested core keep doing its job inside a TFSA.

Habit two: Safe means cash

Cash and Guaranteed Investment Certificates make sense when a home purchase or tuition bill is close. Retirement is different. A portfolio parked entirely in low-growth investments may avoid a scary red day, only to suffer a quieter threat as inflation chips away at what each dollar buys. Safety isn’t never seeing the balance move. It’s having enough liquid money for near-term spending while the rest has time to outgrow inflation.

A useful approach is to hold perhaps one or two years of planned TFSA withdrawals in cash or short-term investments, depending on personal needs, then own diversified growth and income assets beyond that. This reduces the chance of selling stocks during a downturn without asking a 30-year retirement to survive on financial beige.

Habit three: Shop the biggest yield

A giant yield looks useful when every distribution is reinvested. Once that cash pays bills, a dividend cut hurts twice. Income falls just as the share price may tumble. Retirees should focus on payout coverage, business strength, and dividend growth before admiring the yield’s impressive hat.

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) offers a more balanced example among Canadian dividend stocks. It sells insurance and wealth-management products across Canada, the United States, and Asia, giving retirees exposure to both dependable insurance demand and long-term growth in Asian wealth.

Manulife stock’s second-quarter 2026 core earnings rose 12% year over year to $1.9 billion on a constant-exchange-rate basis. Its 136% LICAT ratio also leaves a healthy capital cushion, supporting the quarterly dividend of $0.485 per share. At a recent price near $61.40, that annualized payout yields roughly 3.1%. It isn’t the loudest yield on the TSX, yet that is rather the point.

Foolish takeaway

Manulife stock still faces market swings, insurance claims, currency movements, and economic weakness across several regions. No dividend is guaranteed, and one stock shouldn’t carry an entire retirement. A diversified portfolio and a sensible cash reserve remain essential.

The best retirement TFSA isn’t frozen in place or emptied whenever life gets expensive. It combines flexible tax-free withdrawals with assets built to keep earning after you stop, giving both today’s retiree and tomorrow’s older version of you a fair share of the account.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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