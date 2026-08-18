Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Dividend Champion Down 23% for Lifetime $284 Monthly Income

1 Canadian Dividend Champion Down 23% for Lifetime $284 Monthly Income

A 23% drop has pushed Nutrien’s yield higher, just as its cash-flow outlook is improving.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Nutrien’s lower share price boosts its dividend yield, but the payout only works if profits stay healthy.
  • Record potash volumes and lower planned spending could support stronger free cash flow and dividend growth.
  • Fertilizer is cyclical, so diversify and expect income to swing with commodity prices and currency moves.

A stock can lose nearly one-quarter of its value while the business underneath keeps earning billions. That disconnect can feel alarming when the price is falling, yet it can also place a larger dividend paycheque on the clearance rack. The trick is separating a temporary markdown from a business slowly wandering toward the exits. So, let’s look at what to consider, and one champion to get you above the rest.

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping

Source: Getty Images

A sale needs inspection

A lower price pushes dividend yield higher because yield divides the annual payment by the share price. That makes a selloff useful only when earnings and cash flow can still fund the payout. A giant percentage supported by disappearing profits is less retirement plan and more decorative warning light.

Dividend growth matters as well. The S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index requires companies to maintain or increase a dividend for at least five years. That standard identifies consistency, not immortality. Investors still need to examine the business paying the cash, which brings food production into the picture.

Quarterly dividends can become monthly retirement income by keeping three months of payments in cash and transferring one-third each month. Investors who don’t need the money yet can reinvest it instead. Additional shares create additional payments, allowing income from Canadian dividend stocks to compound before retirement begins.

The world still needs fertilizer

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) connects that income strategy to something wonderfully untrendy: crops need nutrients. The company produces potash, nitrogen, and phosphate, then sells crop inputs and services through its enormous retail network. Farmers may delay purchases when economics become difficult, but soil doesn’t accept motivational speeches as a substitute for nutrients.

That essential role hasn’t protected the shares from commodity cycles. Nutrien stock traded approximately 23% below its $116.95 52-week high at writing. Falling fertilizer volumes and higher sulphur costs reduced second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 2%, giving the market a reason to become fussy.

The recovery is already growing

The first half looked healthier. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to US$3.54 billion as Nutrien stock delivered record potash sales volumes and benefited from stronger fertilizer prices. Management raised the bottom of its potash-volume outlook and lowered 2026 capital-spending guidance to US$1.95 billion to US$2.05 billion, leaving a clearer path toward growing free cash flow.

Nutrien stock also increased its quarterly dividend to US$0.55 in February. The $3.09 annualized payout produces a roughly 3.4% yield. A $100,000 investment would buy 1,112 whole shares for $99,957.68. At the same exchange rate, those shares would produce approximately $3,410.28 annually, averaging $284.19 per month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NTR$89.891,112$3.07$3,410.28Quarterly$99,957.68

Fertilizer prices can fall, poor farm economics can delay purchases, and Nutrien stock’s phosphate review could produce restructuring costs. Currency changes will also move the Canadian-dollar income. The dividend isn’t guaranteed, so one fertilizer producer shouldn’t become an entire retirement portfolio wearing overalls.

Bottom line

Nutrien stock’s 23% decline offers a more attractive entry into an essential global business just as record potash volumes and lower planned spending improve its cash-flow outlook. Buying gradually during a stock market correction could let today’s $284 monthly average grow through reinvestment, future dividend increases, and the next fertilizer recovery.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

I’m Aiming for $300 a Month in Tax-Free TFSA Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend-paying stocks can help generate $300 a month in tax-free TFSA income within a shorter time frame.

Read more »

pregnant mother juggles work and childcare
Dividend Stocks

Should You Forget TD Stock and Buy This Dividend Stock Instead?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors love bank dividends, but TD’s pricey shares make Great-West Lifeco the more interesting income pick right now.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

Hold These 2 Dividend Stocks for the 5 Years

| Andrew Walker

Large capital programs should drive dividend growth at these companies.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 18

| Jitendra Parashar

After falling for a second consecutive session, TSX stocks could see a cautious start today as weaker metals prices and…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Energy Stocks

Why I’m Adding to This Dividend Stock Right Now

| Adam Othman

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) might be an excellent pick for investors seeking reliable dividends for the long run.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Stocks for Beginners

Why I Use My TFSA, Not My RRSP, as My Income Engine

| Puja Tayal

Learn how a TFSA can be more efficient than an RRSP for passive income and daily expenses to protect your…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

I Found a Strong TFSA Stock That Pays 4.31% Every Month

| Adam Othman

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) pays monthly distributions at a 4.31% annualized dividend yield, making it ideal for a self-directed TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

Here’s a Monthly Dividend Stock Yielding 5% You Should Know About

| Sneha Nahata

This high yield monthly dividend stock can help investors manage recurring expenses or reinvest more frequently.

Read more »