1 Canadian Dividend Champion Down 23% for Lifetime $284 Monthly Income

Fertilizer is cyclical, so diversify and expect income to swing with commodity prices and currency moves.

A stock can lose nearly one-quarter of its value while the business underneath keeps earning billions. That disconnect can feel alarming when the price is falling, yet it can also place a larger dividend paycheque on the clearance rack. The trick is separating a temporary markdown from a business slowly wandering toward the exits. So, let’s look at what to consider, and one champion to get you above the rest.

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A sale needs inspection

A lower price pushes dividend yield higher because yield divides the annual payment by the share price. That makes a selloff useful only when earnings and cash flow can still fund the payout. A giant percentage supported by disappearing profits is less retirement plan and more decorative warning light.

Dividend growth matters as well. The S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index requires companies to maintain or increase a dividend for at least five years. That standard identifies consistency, not immortality. Investors still need to examine the business paying the cash, which brings food production into the picture.

Quarterly dividends can become monthly retirement income by keeping three months of payments in cash and transferring one-third each month. Investors who don’t need the money yet can reinvest it instead. Additional shares create additional payments, allowing income from Canadian dividend stocks to compound before retirement begins.

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The world still needs fertilizer

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) connects that income strategy to something wonderfully untrendy: crops need nutrients. The company produces potash, nitrogen, and phosphate, then sells crop inputs and services through its enormous retail network. Farmers may delay purchases when economics become difficult, but soil doesn’t accept motivational speeches as a substitute for nutrients.

That essential role hasn’t protected the shares from commodity cycles. Nutrien stock traded approximately 23% below its $116.95 52-week high at writing. Falling fertilizer volumes and higher sulphur costs reduced second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 2%, giving the market a reason to become fussy.

The recovery is already growing

The first half looked healthier. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to US$3.54 billion as Nutrien stock delivered record potash sales volumes and benefited from stronger fertilizer prices. Management raised the bottom of its potash-volume outlook and lowered 2026 capital-spending guidance to US$1.95 billion to US$2.05 billion, leaving a clearer path toward growing free cash flow.

Nutrien stock also increased its quarterly dividend to US$0.55 in February. The $3.09 annualized payout produces a roughly 3.4% yield. A $100,000 investment would buy 1,112 whole shares for $99,957.68. At the same exchange rate, those shares would produce approximately $3,410.28 annually, averaging $284.19 per month.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT NTR $89.89 1,112 $3.07 $3,410.28 Quarterly $99,957.68

Fertilizer prices can fall, poor farm economics can delay purchases, and Nutrien stock’s phosphate review could produce restructuring costs. Currency changes will also move the Canadian-dollar income. The dividend isn’t guaranteed, so one fertilizer producer shouldn’t become an entire retirement portfolio wearing overalls.

Bottom line

Nutrien stock’s 23% decline offers a more attractive entry into an essential global business just as record potash volumes and lower planned spending improve its cash-flow outlook. Buying gradually during a stock market correction could let today’s $284 monthly average grow through reinvestment, future dividend increases, and the next fertilizer recovery.