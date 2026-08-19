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These Are the Dividend Stocks I’d Trust in My TFSA for Life

Three of my trusted dividend stocks can form a self-sustaining TFSA income machine for life.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
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Key Points
  • Use a "forever TFSA" to hold three dividend stalwarts — Royal Bank (TSX:RY), Fortis (TSX:FTS), and Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) — for long‑term, tax‑free income and growth.
  • Royal Bank is the wealth anchor (156‑year dividend history, ~2.34% yield, Q2 net income +25% and a 7% dividend hike) while Fortis is a defensive dividend king (52 years of increases, ~3.25% yield, $28.8B capex plan targeting 4–6% annual dividend growth).
  • Brookfield Renewable is the dividend grower (15 consecutive increases, ~4.56% yield, inflation‑linked PPAs and a 5–9% distribution growth target), making the trio a low‑maintenance TFSA income machine you can hold for life.

Because the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has no age limit on contributions, Canadians aged 18 and older have a lifetime runway to build tax-free wealth. Fortunately, there are dividend stocks that match this unique TFSA feature.

If I’m building a TFSA portfolio for life, I’d trust three dividend stocks that can silence short-term market noise, provide uninterrupted cash flows, and deliver healthy long-term returns. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) is my anchor, ably supported by Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). I can sleep easy at night when I have them all in my TFSA.

money goes up and down in balance

Source: Getty Images

Wealth anchor

Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s largest financial institution and TSX’s largest company by market capitalization, is the ultimate wealth anchor in a TFSA. The $417.9 billion bank has been paying dividends for 156 years. No investor can outlive that impressive feat. I won’t mind the $300.09 share price, and relish the 2.3% dividend yield.

If you’re following consumer trends, RBC has long maintained the top spot as Canada’s most valuable and popular brand. This also reflects widespread trust. As of August 17, 2026, investors enjoy a market-beating 30.8% year-to-date. The quarterly distribution is likewise safe, given the low 41.4% payout ratio.

In Q2 fiscal 2026 (three months ending April 30, 2026), net income increased 25% to $5.5 billion versus Q2 fiscal 2025, while provision for credit losses (PCL) declined 36% year-over-year to $912 million.

As the country’s largest financial institution, RBC operates an enviable domestic banking franchise paired with world-class wealth management and capital markets segments. The earnings growth prompted the Board to approve and declare a 7% dividend hike.

A defensive dividend king

To earn dividend king status, the company must have increased dividends for 50 consecutive years. Fortis is one of two Canadian dividend kings. The $40.2 billion electric and gas utility company has a 52-year dividend growth streak. If you invest today, the share price is $78.36 (+11.7% year-to-date), while the dividend yield is 3.3%. The bulk of its earnings comes from regulated utility assets.

David Hutchens, President and CEO of Fortis, said, “Our momentum continues to build.” He added that the new five-year $28.8 billion capital expenditure plan will drive the 7% projected annual rate base growth. It should also support the 4%-6% annual dividend growth target through 2030.

Dividend grower

Brookfield Renewable Partners complements the Big Bank and dividend king. The $14.5 billion company is a dividend grower, owing to 15 consecutive years of dividend increases. It owns and operates clean energy power generation assets, such as hydroelectric, utility-scale solar, and wind.

The long-term, inflation-linked power purchase agreements (PPAs) support and sustain dividend payments. At $47.80 per share (+32 year-to-date), prospective investors can partake in the 4.6% dividend. The enticing part is management’s 5–9% annual distribution growth target.

My forever TFSA

I don’t need to trade my shares of RBC, Fortis, or Brookfield Renewable after buying them. My forever TFSA portfolio is a self-sustaining income machine, allowing me to withdraw funds at any time and pay zero taxes.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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