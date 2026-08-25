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The OAS Clawback Can Start Before You Feel Rich: Here’s How to Get Ahead of It

The OAS clawback can hit “normal” retirees once RRIF withdrawals and dividends push taxable income over the threshold.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • OAS recovery starts above $95,323 of 2026 net income, and the clawback is 15% of the excess.
  • Waiting to draw down an RRSP until 71 can backfire, because RRIF minimums can force large taxable withdrawals later.
  • Using low-income years to withdraw some RRSP funds and move after-tax cash into a TFSA (e.g., Enbridge) can reduce clawbacks.

A comfortable retirement can look suspiciously wealthy on a tax return. Add a workplace pension, Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawals, and investment income, and someone who still compares grocery flyers can suddenly become a high-income senior.

For 2026 income, the OAS recovery tax begins when net world income exceeds $95,323. The government claws back 15 cents for every dollar above that threshold, with the reduction applied to OAS payments from July 2027 through June 2028.

Net world income includes OAS, CPP, pensions, RRIF withdrawals, interest, taxable capital gains, and dividends. Eligible Canadian dividends are particularly sneaky because of the 38% gross-up. A $10,000 cash dividend adds $13,800 to taxable income, potentially increasing the OAS recovery calculation.

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future

Source: Getty Images

A faster-feeling clawback

Consider a retiree with $90,000 from OAS, CPP, pension, and investment income. A $20,000 RRIF withdrawal raises net income to $110,000. That’s $14,677 above the threshold, producing an estimated $2,201.55 recovery tax. Nothing says “enjoy your savings” quite like returning more than $183 per month of OAS.

2026 NET INCOMEAMOUNT ABOVE THRESHOLDESTIMATED OAS REPAYMENTAPPROXIMATE MONTHLY REDUCTION
$95,323$0$0$0
$100,000$4,677$701.55$58.46
$110,000$14,677$2,201.55$183.46
$120,000$24,677$3,701.55$308.46

It’s important to remember that a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) must mature by the end of the year its owner turns 71, commonly through conversion to an RRIF. Minimum taxable withdrawals begin afterward and increase with age. A $500,000 RRIF subject to the 5.4% factor at 72 would require a $27,000 withdrawal, whether the retiree needs the cash or not.

Blindly preserving every RRSP dollar until 71 can therefore backfire. The account grows, mandatory withdrawals grow, and those withdrawals eventually collide with pensions, CPP, OAS, dividends, and other taxable income.

Smooth out income

Someone in a temporarily low tax bracket could consider withdrawing part of an RRSP before mandatory RRIF payments begin. The withdrawal is taxable and can’t be returned, but paying a manageable amount earlier may prevent larger withdrawals from landing in a higher bracket later. Individual tax modelling is important here.

After tax, surplus cash can move into a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) when contribution room is available. TFSA dividends, gains, and withdrawals don’t increase taxable income or reduce OAS, making the account useful for both emergencies and long-term income.

ENB

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one stock I’d consider for that account. Its pipelines, gas-transmission systems, storage facilities, and regulated utilities generate largely contracted or regulated cash flow, providing considerably more income visibility than an ordinary energy producer.

Second-quarter distributable cash flow increased by $45 million year over year. Management also maintained 2026 distributable-cash-flow guidance of $5.70 to $6.10 per share and expects the business to produce approximately 5% average annual growth in cash flow, earnings, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) after 2026.

Enbridge stock pays a $0.97 quarterly dividend, or $3.88 annually. At a recent $70.22, that produces a yield near 5.5%. A $10,000 investment would purchase 142 full shares and generate approximately $550.96 annually if the dividend remains unchanged.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENB$70.22142$3.88$550.96Quarterly$9,971.24

The annual dividend represents roughly 64% to 68% of current cash-flow guidance, within management’s target range. An analyst’s fair-value estimate near $76 suggests modest upside, although this isn’t a clearance-rack stock. Debt-to-EBITDA recently reached 5.1 times, while political and regulatory disputes surrounding major pipelines remain genuine risks.

Couples may split as much as 50% of eligible pension income, including qualifying RRIF income after 65. A younger spouse’s age can also produce smaller RRIF minimums when elected at setup. Someone still working at 65 might instead delay OAS, increasing the eventual payment by 0.6% per month, or as much as 36% at 70.

Bottom line

The OAS clawback doesn’t require a yacht. A solid pension, an oversized RRIF, and one inconveniently profitable year can be enough. Gradually smoothing taxable income while building tax-free income from an investment such as Enbridge stock can help retirees keep more of both their portfolio cash flow and government benefits.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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