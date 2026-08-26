BlackBerry’s post-phone comeback is getting real, but turning it into a true 10-bagger would require years of QNX-driven execution.

Missed a 10-Bagger? Here’s How I’d Look for the Next One Before it Seems Obvious

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Competition, long auto cycles, and today’s valuation mean BB is best treated as a small, evidence-driven bet.

BlackBerry is growing again and improving cash flow, with QNX embedded in hundreds of millions of vehicles and devices.

A 10-bagger needs many years of strong compounding, so the business must have a big market and expanding margins.

The most irritating thing about a 10-bagger is how obvious it looks afterward. Once a company has conquered its market, expanded margins, and turned early shareholders into unusually cheerful people, everyone can explain why it was destined to succeed.

Before that happened, the same stock probably looked expensive, unproven, or slightly strange. Its newest product wasn’t yet important, its profits were small, and buying it required imagining a business considerably larger than the one shown in the latest earnings release.

Source: Getty Images

Start with math

A 10-bagger turns $5,000 into $50,000. Doing that within 10 years requires an annualized return of approximately 25.9%. Stretch the holding period to 15 years, and the required return falls to 16.6%. Over 20 years, it drops to 12.2%.

TIME ALLOWED ANNUALIZED RETURN NEEDED STARTING VALUE ENDING VALUE 10 years 25.9% $5,000 $50,000 15 years 16.6% $5,000 $50,000 20 years 12.2% $5,000 $50,000

That arithmetic changes the search. I’m not looking for a stock that might double during an exciting Tuesday afternoon. I want a company with a large market, repeatable revenue, room for margins to expand, and enough financial strength to keep reinvesting through several miserable quarters.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 98% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 30th, 2026

Valuation matters as well. A company can multiply its earnings while delivering disappointing returns if investors initially paid for perfection. The best early-stage Canadian growth stocks generally combine business growth with expectations that still leave room for pleasant surprises.

BB

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) isn’t the phone company many investors remember. Its QNX division provides foundational operating software used in more than 275 million vehicles, along with industrial equipment, medical devices, robotics, and other safety-critical systems.

This software often becomes deeply embedded during product development. Once selected, replacing it can be expensive, time-consuming, and about as appealing as rewriting an aircraft’s operating system during boarding.

BlackBerry stock’s fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 26% year over year to US$152.9 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 144% to US$36.3 million, while QNX produced an 86% adjusted gross margin. The company also generated positive first-quarter operating cash flow for the first time in nine years, excluding an earlier patent sale.

Overlooked growth

QNX’s opportunity extends beyond producing more vehicles. Software-defined cars require more code for digital cockpits, driver-assistance systems, connectivity, and centralized computing. BlackBerry stock can therefore earn more software revenue per vehicle even if global vehicle production grows slowly.

BlackBerry stock is also pushing QNX into physical artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, defence, and industrial systems. Management expects fiscal 2027 revenue of US$594 million to US$621 million and approximately US$100 million of operating cash flow. Longer term, revenue growth near 9% combined with operating-margin expansion from the high teens toward the high 20s could make earnings grow considerably faster than sales.

Looking ahead

BlackBerry stock would need QNX to sustain low-double-digit growth, convert its royalty backlog into revenue, and become a larger portion of company profits. Secure Communications would need to retain government and regulated customers, while management would need to protect its cash rather than repeat the company’s mixed acquisition history.

Even then, a 10-fold return isn’t the base case. Android, Linux, and proprietary automotive platforms provide serious competition. Vehicle programs take years to reach production, and a cybersecurity or safety failure could damage the trust BlackBerry stock spent decades building.

BlackBerry stock recently traded around $11, above a recent $7.40 fair-value estimate. That premium leaves little forgiveness if one strong quarter proves temporary. I’d treat it as a small speculative position or watch-list candidate, adding only as cash flow and QNX royalties confirm the thesis.

Bottom line

Investors learning how to choose growth stocks should also spread speculative capital across several credible candidates. Most won’t become 10-baggers. One winner can still outweigh several disappointments, provided no single hopeful story is allowed to sink the portfolio.

The next 10-bagger probably won’t announce itself with a convenient label. I’d look for recurring revenue, expanding margins, optionality, and patient reinvestment, then demand evidence every quarter. BlackBerry stock now has some of those ingredients. Whether it becomes extraordinary will depend on QNX converting technological relevance into years of profitable growth.