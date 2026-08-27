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This Stock Has Already Surged: Here’s Why Selling Too Early Could Be the Bigger Mistake

Constellation Software’s huge decade-long run makes selling tempting — but the real question is whether its acquisition engine is still intact.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Constellation has compounded by buying niche software businesses and recycling cash into more deals.
  • Don’t sell just because it’s up; sell if the moat weakens, valuation demands perfection, or the position is too big.
  • The key risk is lower acquisition returns as deals get larger and pricier, even with solid recent cash flow.

One Canadian software stock has delivered roughly a 486% total return over the decade through July 2026. A $7,000 investment matching that result would now be worth approximately $41,000. The gain is large enough to make the sell button look like responsible adult supervision. Yet a rising price and a broken investment thesis aren’t the same thing.

Selling a winner feels safer because the profit is visible while future compounding remains imaginary. That bias can be costly with growth stocks. Many long-term winners look expensive several times during their journey. The share price rises, earnings catch up, and a patient owner benefits from both.

stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

A better sell test

Before selling, ask whether the company’s competitive advantage has weakened, its reinvestment runway has narrowed, or its valuation now requires flawless results. Then check the position size. If one holding has swallowed the portfolio, trimming to restore portfolio diversification can be sensible. Exiting solely because the stock has done well is market timing wearing tidy clothes.

Selling removes not only today’s risk but also tomorrow’s earnings growth. Taxes can also reduce the capital available to reinvest in a non-registered account. A deliberate trim can solve concentration. A full sale needs a stronger case.

CSU

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is the company behind that roughly 486% decade-long return. It owns more than 1,000 vertical-market-software businesses serving specialized customers. Think software for municipalities, dealerships, transit agencies, hospitals, and other niches where replacing a core system would be expensive, disruptive, and deeply unpopular.

Those businesses usually generate recurring revenue and cash flow. Constellation stock lets its operating groups run independently, then redeploys their cash into more acquisitions. The machine doesn’t require one blockbuster product. It requires thousands of disciplined decisions.

The latest test

Second-quarter revenue increased 17% year over year to US$3.34 billion. Free cash flow available to shareholders rose 57% to US$345 million, while Constellation stock completed acquisitions carrying total consideration of US$893 million. It had another US$818 million of completed or committed deals after quarter-end.

The softer figure was 3% organic growth, or 1% after currency effects. Acquisitions still provide most of the lift. That makes deal quality crucial as Constellation stock grows and must put increasingly large sums to work. A mediocre billion-dollar purchase hurts more than a mediocre US$20 million one.

The real risks

Constellation stock recently sat about 15% below a $3,500 fair-value estimate, according to analysts. That estimate assumes roughly 14% annual revenue growth over five years and values the company near 26 times 2026 adjusted earnings. The price is more inviting than its old high, although this still isn’t clearance-bin software.

The main risk is declining acquisition returns. Competition can raise purchase prices, while larger targets may offer weaker economics. Artificial intelligence (AI) could reduce switching costs or pressure pricing in some legacy products. Founder Mark Leonard’s move away from the president role also tests whether the culture can outlast its architect.

Bottom line

At the recent price, a $7,000 contribution buys two full shares for $5,981.98, leaving $1,018.02. I’d start modestly and add over time. Existing owners should monitor organic growth, acquisition spending, and cash flow rather than the size of their unrealized gain.

Constellation stock won’t repeat its past return automatically. If its deal discipline deteriorates or the position becomes uncomfortably large, trimming or selling could make sense. If the acquisition engine remains productive, however, selling simply because the stock has already surged could sacrifice the compounding an investor spent years waiting to own.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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