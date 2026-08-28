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CIBC Just Reported Q3 Results: What Investors Need to Know

CIBC delivered a strong earnings beat, but after a 60% run, the real question is whether the stock is still worth the price.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Revenue rose 15% and adjusted EPS jumped to $2.73, with solid growth across banking and capital markets.
  • Credit quality is the next key watch, with delinquencies and impaired-loan provisions ticking higher.
  • The dividend looks well covered, but the valuation is much richer now, so new buyers should average in.

A $0.20 earnings beat should be enough to make a bank investor more than a little happy. Yet a strong quarter can still earn a shrug when the stock has already climbed approximately 60% in a year. Earnings day values both the business and the price investors are paying for it.

For banks, headline profit is only the first page. Revenue should grow faster than costs, lending margins should hold up, borrowers should keep paying, and capital should remain comfortably above regulatory requirements. A trading windfall can flatter one quarter, while weak credit discipline can send a bill several quarters later.

Investor reading the newspaper

Source: Getty Images

What’s worth it?

When looking at banks, there are a few items that stick out. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) remove unusual charges to show the underlying business. Operating leverage asks whether revenue is outrunning expenses. Provisions for credit losses estimate what borrowers may not repay, while the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio measures the capital cushion available if conditions deteriorate.

No single figure settles the argument. Investors comparing Canadian bank stocks need profitable growth, sensible risk-taking, and a valuation that leaves something for the buyer. That’s why today we’re focusing on one bank stock that delivered the first two in its fiscal third quarter. The third was considerably less generous.

CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) serves personal, business, wealth, and capital-markets clients across Canada and the United States. Third-quarter revenue rose 15% year over year to $8.4 billion. Adjusted earnings reached $2.73 per share, up 26% and $0.20 above analyst expectations.

Canadian personal and business banking profit increased 17% to $948 million as margins and loans improved. Capital-markets profit jumped 34% to $722 million, helped by equity trading and financing activity. Most encouragingly, CIBC stock produced its twelfth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted operating leverage. This was more than one lucky trade.

Reported earnings were lower at $2.47 per share, largely because CIBC stock recorded a $269 million charge tied to its pending Caribbean-bank sale. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2027 and add approximately 0.24 percentage points to CIBC stock’s CET1 ratio, potentially freeing more capital for North American growth or shareholder returns.

What to watch

That’s said, there are also a few items to watch. Provisions for credit losses were $564 million, barely above $559 million one year earlier. However, the impaired-loan provision ratio rose to 0.40% from 0.33%, while mortgages at least 90 days delinquent increased to 0.51% from 0.36%. Neither figure signals a crisis, but Canadian housing and a softer labour market have not wandered to the wayside.

CIBC’s 13.4% CET1 ratio remained above the 11% regulatory requirement, even after the bank repurchased 7.5 million shares during the quarter. That cushion makes the credit trend manageable today. A sharper rise in unemployment, housing losses, or business defaults would test it.

Delicious dividend

CIBC stock maintained its $1.07 quarterly dividend, equal to $4.28 annually. Near $164.09, that produces a yield of approximately 2.6% at the time of writing this article. The adjusted payout ratio was a comfortable 38.8%, although the rally has made the starting income considerably less exciting. Today if you were to invest $10,000 into the stock, here’s what that would earn investors in dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CM$164.0960$4.28$256.80Quarterly$9,845.40

Foolish takeaway

So where does that leave today’s investor? CIBC’s business earned its applause, but the stock now trades near 2.5 times book value, compared with 1.7 times one year ago. I would hold existing shares and reinvest the dividend. New buyers could build a position gradually rather than chase one excellent report. If earnings keep compounding while credit remains controlled, patience can still pay. The easy bargain, however, has already left the building.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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